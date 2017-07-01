All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

The British and Irish Lions head to Wellington 1-0 down and desperate to keep the series alive against the All Blacks. The Kiwis held the visitors at arm’s length for much of last week’s 30-15 win in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 5:35pm AEST.

It’s been a tough old tour for the Lions. They let a lead slip against the Hurricanes to draw 31-31 in midweek.

The result follows a string of underwhelming performances, including early tour losses against the Blues and Highlanders which left coach Warren Gatland short of backup plans.

There’s little choice now but to throw everything at the indomitable All Blacks this Saturday to avoid a deflating series defeat.

New Zealand go into this one without fullback Ben Smith who was concussed after headbutting the Eden Park turf last week. Ryan Crotty also misses out after tweaking a hamstring.

As a result, Israel Dagg shifts to fullback, Waisake Naholo grabs a spot on the wing, and Anton Lienert-Brown starts in the centres.

The big news from the Lions camp is in midfield. Gatland has shuffled the deck and will start with two playmakers ‒ Johnny Sexton at 10 and Owen Farrell at 12 ‒ in a bid for more creativity. Former NRL star Ben Te’o drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, George North and Robbie Henshaw are on their way back to the UK with injuries.

Prediction

With the series on the line, the Lions will be good for a kitchen sink performance, but it’s hard to see this Kiwi juggernaut tripping up anytime soon.

Chances are it will be a grinding encounter ‒ plenty of mauling and tough defence, but trying to contain this All Blacks side for 80 minutes is a fool’s errand.

Kiwis by 12.

