All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

The British and Irish Lions head to Wellington 1-0 down and desperate to keep the series alive against the All Blacks. The Kiwis held the visitors at arm’s length for much of last week’s 30-15 win in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 5:35pm AEST.
It’s been a tough old tour for the Lions. They let a lead slip against the Hurricanes to draw 31-31 in midweek.
The result follows a string of underwhelming performances, including early tour losses against the Blues and Highlanders which left coach Warren Gatland short of backup plans.
There’s little choice now but to throw everything at the indomitable All Blacks this Saturday to avoid a deflating series defeat.
New Zealand go into this one without fullback Ben Smith who was concussed after headbutting the Eden Park turf last week. Ryan Crotty also misses out after tweaking a hamstring.
As a result, Israel Dagg shifts to fullback, Waisake Naholo grabs a spot on the wing, and Anton Lienert-Brown starts in the centres.
The big news from the Lions camp is in midfield. Gatland has shuffled the deck and will start with two playmakers ‒ Johnny Sexton at 10 and Owen Farrell at 12 ‒ in a bid for more creativity. Former NRL star Ben Te’o drops to the bench.
Meanwhile, George North and Robbie Henshaw are on their way back to the UK with injuries.
Prediction
With the series on the line, the Lions will be good for a kitchen sink performance, but it’s hard to see this Kiwi juggernaut tripping up anytime soon.
Chances are it will be a grinding encounter ‒ plenty of mauling and tough defence, but trying to contain this All Blacks side for 80 minutes is a fool’s errand.
Kiwis by 12.
6:09pm
ThugbyFan said | 6:09pm | ! Report
tbh, the sub N.Laumape is a better rounded IC than SBW will ever be. Brave call by the AB coach there, swapping J.Keino who I thought was near MoTM in the first test.
6:09pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:09pm | ! Report
29′
Deep kick from Barrett. He’s got the right idea. O’Brien charges up the middle and offloads. But the ball is loose again. Sexton goes deep but it’s too deep. The ball runs dead. We’ll have a scrum back in Lions territory.
NZ 3 – 3 Lions
6:07pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:07pm | ! Report
28′
The Kiwis are responding with a tactical change. A bemused looking Jerome Kaino is subbed off for Ngani Laumape on debut in the backline. The Lions first order of business with the man advantage is to throw a crooked lineout. Oops.
Lienert-Brown comes onto the side of the scrum.
NZ 3 – 3 Lions
6:06pm
Ash said | 6:06pm | ! Report
If that was any other team it would’ve been a red straight away the ref wouldn’t have second guessed.
6:05pm
Paul D said | 6:05pm | ! Report
Shouldercharge to the face. Red every day of the week
6:06pm
Crustymtb said | 6:06pm | ! Report
He was falling forward, and I see it as yellow, not a red.
6:07pm
Cadfael said | 6:07pm | ! Report
Agree, no way a red.
6:09pm
Fionn said | 6:09pm | ! Report
Yep, red seemed harsh.
Has the capacity to wreck the match.
6:06pm
Sylvester said | 6:06pm | ! Report
No consideration for the fact he fell into it?
6:09pm
robel said | 6:09pm | ! Report
Falling or not is irrelevant, red any day for a shoulder to the head, no arms used at all. Pointy bit of the shoulder right between the eyes.
6:08pm
TC123 said | 6:08pm | ! Report
And that opinion sums up what’s wrong with the game.
6:05pm
Debz said | 6:05pm | ! Report
Brain explosion from both SBW and the French ref. Absolute farce.
6:05pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:05pm | ! Report
27′
This makes things interesting. It was definitely a shoulder charge. It was high. But was it a red? I’d probably have settled for yellow. Wind in the sails of the visitors now. A lot of rugby to play with a man short.
NZ 3 – 3 Lions
6:05pm
lewismarsh said | 6:05pm | ! Report
well if the Lions cant generate a win now they will pay for it in the media.
6:03pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:03pm | ! Report
25′
RED CARD! Sonny Bill Williams
Lions get the maul going after the restart. Murray box kicks. Dagg is swarmed. Sonny Bill kicks, which is…unusual. Now it’s the Lions turn to be monstered. We’re stopping for a quick look at potential foul play by SBW. The charge is not using his arms, which…sounds more like it. Could be a yellow here. Wow, ref is pushing for a red. The Lions crowd are giving it plenty of PHWOARRs on the replay. It’s red. Bloody hell.
NZ 3 – 3 Lions
6:06pm
Cadfael said | 6:06pm | ! Report
It was poor from Sionny Bill but he does have the rep for it. A red, though was way over the top.