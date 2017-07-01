Bugg punch compounds Melbourne loss to swans

Sydney have continued their astonishing AFL turnaround, downing Melbourne by 35 points in a hot-tempered clash at the MCG.

Lance Franklin booted four majors and Luke Parker had 38 disposals as Sydney powered their way to an 11.19 (85)-7.8 (50) victory on Friday night.

Melbourne kicked four goals in quick succession to lead at quarter-time but quickly ran out of puff and were thoroughly outplayed.

The impressive win – Sydney’s fourth in a row – propels them into the top eight after a 0-6 start to the season.

But it was marred by an ugly behind-play hit on Callum Mills from Melbourne’s Tomas Bugg, which left the Swans youngster concussed.

Bugg was reported after knocking out Mills with a nasty left hook to the chin in the opening minutes.

The 24-year-old is likely to be referred directly to the tribunal and, after a week where the fallout from Bachar Houli’s hit on Jed Lamb dominated the headlines, Bugg could face a lengthy suspension.

Melbourne also went a man down after halftime with co-captain Jack Viney succumbing to a foot injury.

Sydney dominated from the early going but were wayward in front of goal, booting 1.8 compared to Melbourne’s 4.0 as the Dees quickly capitalised on a brief period of control.

The Swans maintained their outstanding forward pressure and soon found reward for effort, with Franklin’s first major of the night opening the floodgates for John Longmire’s men.

“We were always confident that we’d be able to get going,” Longmire said of the Swans’ improved form.

“We’ve been able to get into a bit of rhythm in regards to our footy and knowing what works, and that’s really important. It gives the players confidence.”

After wins over West Coast and the Western Bulldogs, it was a flat performance from Melbourne, who were without stars Jesse Hogan, Jack Watts and Nathan Jones.

The Dees were coming off their third consecutive six-day break but coach Simon Goodwin downplayed the effect of the schedule.

“Clearly we’ve lost some players through that period so it’s taken a little bit of a toll from a personnel perspective,” he said.

“The boys have still got great belief … I think now we just get an opportunity to reset as a football club.”