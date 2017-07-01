Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Saturday arvo footy returns to the MCG, as the resurgent Carlton Blues host the high-flying Adelaide Crows. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 2:10pm AEST.

For Adelaide fans, their season has been good… but middling. They’re second on the ladder, with nine wins and four losses, but they – admittedly, like every team in the competition – have lost games that they really should’ve won.

The worst of these near-chances? Last Thursday’s loss against Hawthorn, which pretty much nobody saw coming, and which cost the Crows top spot on the ladder.

The Hawks pulled off one of the upsets of the season (and that’s saying something), while the Crows got a reality check they wouldn’t have wanted.

Carlton fans, though, would probably be fairly happy with their young team’s season so far. They’re 15th, but in recent weeks they’ve had some fantastic wins to buoy the team’s confidence.

Wins over GWS – the best of them I’d say – Collingwood and Gold Coast have proven that this team has wanted to expedite their rebuild.

Last weekend’s loss against Richmond was a flat point in a good couple of weeks for the Blues – not that I’d begrudge them a loss, given their youth.

Probably the biggest talking point surrounding this match will be the performance of Bryce Gibbs. He’s been in excellent form, and given the major sub-plot surrounding his rumoured move to Adelaide last off-season, how he performs today will be a big indication of Carlton’s performance I’d say.

Both teams have made some important changes for the clash. The Blues have replaced a quarter of their team – making six changes, two of them through necessity.

Ed Curnow has sustained a larynx injury and Jed Lamb’s out with concussion (no need to go over that incident again!).

Billie Smedts, Jarrod Pickett and Blaine Boekhurst have all been dropped, while Sam Petreveski-Seton is being ‘managed’. Simon White, Sam Kerridge, Liam Sumner, David Cunningham, Zac Fisher and Ciaran Sheeran have all been named.

Curnow’s omission is a big one, given he was the one most believed would tag Rory Sloane.

Adelaide’s made three changes – forwards Charlie Cameron and Tom Lynch are out with a wrist injury and illness respectively, whilst Andy Otten has been dropped.

Riley Knight, David Mackay and talented forward Mitch McGovern all return to the Crows line-up.

Prediction

Could this be a danger game for the Crows? Conventional logic would suggest the answer is no, but then again in season 2017 “conventional logic” is a concept that was routinely disappeared.

Nonetheless, I’d say, despite some of the Blues recent performances, the Crows will be a bridge too far for the developing Carlton outfit.

No doubt Carlton will put up a good challenge, but the Crows will be too talented.

Adelaide by 38 points.