Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Saturday arvo footy returns to the MCG, as the resurgent Carlton Blues host the high-flying Adelaide Crows. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 2:10pm AEST.
For Adelaide fans, their season has been good… but middling. They’re second on the ladder, with nine wins and four losses, but they – admittedly, like every team in the competition – have lost games that they really should’ve won.
The worst of these near-chances? Last Thursday’s loss against Hawthorn, which pretty much nobody saw coming, and which cost the Crows top spot on the ladder.
The Hawks pulled off one of the upsets of the season (and that’s saying something), while the Crows got a reality check they wouldn’t have wanted.
Carlton fans, though, would probably be fairly happy with their young team’s season so far. They’re 15th, but in recent weeks they’ve had some fantastic wins to buoy the team’s confidence.
Wins over GWS – the best of them I’d say – Collingwood and Gold Coast have proven that this team has wanted to expedite their rebuild.
Last weekend’s loss against Richmond was a flat point in a good couple of weeks for the Blues – not that I’d begrudge them a loss, given their youth.
Probably the biggest talking point surrounding this match will be the performance of Bryce Gibbs. He’s been in excellent form, and given the major sub-plot surrounding his rumoured move to Adelaide last off-season, how he performs today will be a big indication of Carlton’s performance I’d say.
Both teams have made some important changes for the clash. The Blues have replaced a quarter of their team – making six changes, two of them through necessity.
Ed Curnow has sustained a larynx injury and Jed Lamb’s out with concussion (no need to go over that incident again!).
Billie Smedts, Jarrod Pickett and Blaine Boekhurst have all been dropped, while Sam Petreveski-Seton is being ‘managed’. Simon White, Sam Kerridge, Liam Sumner, David Cunningham, Zac Fisher and Ciaran Sheeran have all been named.
Curnow’s omission is a big one, given he was the one most believed would tag Rory Sloane.
Adelaide’s made three changes – forwards Charlie Cameron and Tom Lynch are out with a wrist injury and illness respectively, whilst Andy Otten has been dropped.
Riley Knight, David Mackay and talented forward Mitch McGovern all return to the Crows line-up.
Prediction
Could this be a danger game for the Crows? Conventional logic would suggest the answer is no, but then again in season 2017 “conventional logic” is a concept that was routinely disappeared.
Nonetheless, I’d say, despite some of the Blues recent performances, the Crows will be a bridge too far for the developing Carlton outfit.
No doubt Carlton will put up a good challenge, but the Crows will be too talented.
Adelaide by 38 points.
3:08pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:08pm | ! Report
It’s fair to say that Carlton have the momentum in this suddenly exciting game.
Oooh, maybe not. There’s a 50 to the Crows, and they’ll head into their inside 50.
Carlton’s defence holds up well though, and rebound straight out of there.
3:06pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:06pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
That’s just great from the Blues! Their defense do their thing, and they’re surging towards their goals.
Jack Silvangi marks on about 65 metres out.
He’s running.
He keeps running.
He goals.
Carlton: 4.1 (25)
Adelaide: 5.1 (31)
3:03pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:03pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Eeeeeek, that’s one way to destroy some momentum.
Marchbank’s given away a push in the back. To the Crows. In the goal square.
Riley Knight’s the recipient, and naturally, he doesn’t miss.
Carlton: 3.1 (19)
Adelaide: 5.1 (31)
3:02pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:02pm | ! Report
Carlton have scored 13 points to the Crows sole minor score in this quarter.
Doesn’t sound like big numbers, but Carlton’s aim to slow down the Crows is certainly working.
3:00pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:00pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
Gibbs! How?
That’s a freakish goal from Gibbs. He’s pounced on a ball that Talia really should’ve marked, and slammed home the goal from about 45 out.
The Blues have the last three goals of this match.
Carlton: 3.1 (19)
Adelaide: 4.1 (25)
2:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:57pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
CRIPPS!
Another very strong mark, and he’s nailed this goal from about fifty metres out.
Carlton are having a very good few minutes.
Carlton: 2.1 (13)
Adelaide: 4.1 (25)
2:56pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:56pm | ! Report
BEHIND CARLTON
That was phenomenal stuff from the Blues. Marchbank flies through the middle of the ground, passes to Gibbs, and it’s Cripps who defeats his direct opponent in Lever to take a string mark,
… he’s missed, though. A disappointing miss for the Blues.
Carlton: 1.1 (6)
Adelaide: 4.0 (24)
2:52pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:52pm | ! Report
Betts has another chance at goal, but he’s kicked very, very short.
He’s looking for Walker, I guess, but Weitering marks in front of the Crows skipper.
Carlton escape, and play’s now lingering around the edges of the Blues forward 50.
2:51pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:51pm | ! Report
OH! Eddie!
Gets boot to ball in the left-side pocket, and it’s a freakish kick. Has he got it? He can’t have…
Nope. There’s a free to Carlton in the goal square, and Eddie’s miracle will have to wait.
2:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:49pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Atkins registers the Crows’ first blemish of the afternoon. He had all the space in the world to go for goal, but he misses.
First score of the second quarter to the Crows’, then.
Carlton: 1.0 (6)
Adelaide: 4.1 (25)
2:48pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:48pm | ! Report
The first few minutes of this second stanza has just been some fast-paced play from both sides through the middle of the group.
No scores have been registered yet.
2:45pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:45pm | ! Report
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS
We’re underway again! And, replicating the first quarter, we’re already into a stoppage.
Carlton eventually get the first inside 50, but the Crows defence manage to mop it up, and storm into their inside 50.