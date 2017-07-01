Highlights: Cowboys crunch Canberra 31-18

The Raiders can just about kiss their finals hopes goodbye following another poor performance at home against the Cowboys tonight.

Needing a win to stay in touch with the top eight, the Raiders got off to a good start after Whitehead scored a controversial try.

From then on though, it was all the Cowboys as they played the percentages well and dictated terms up the middle with tough play from their forwards, led superbly by Jason Taumalolo.

Michael Morgan was superb tonight. He proved that he has what it takes to guide the Cowboys around the park minus Thurston. That is North Queensland’s second win on the trot without the great Johnathan Thurston.

Morgan scored a double tonight and also produced two try assists for Martin. It was the complete performance from the Queensland half and he should start for Queensland come Origin game three.

The Raiders in contrast were awful. No other way to put it. No composure in attack and no intensity in defence.

The Raiders are a shadow of the team that nearly went all the way in 2016. Ricky Stuart has a tough ask from here on in to galvanise a Raiders squad that clearly has no confidence whatsoever.

Final score

Canberra Raiders 18

North Queensland Cowboys 31