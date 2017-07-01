In cricket’s ugly pay war, there’s one loser nowhere near the negotiating table

Throughout this entire miserable pay dispute between the Australian Cricketers’ Association and Cricket Australia, all the talk has been about players versus administrators. But there’s one far more important group in Australian cricket, and they’ve been left by the wayside throughout the entire process.

That group, of course, is the fans.

They’re the lifeblood of the game, the horde that creates the atmosphere at grounds and pays for the game by switching on the telly.

They’re never going to have a seat at the negotiation table, and rightly so. But they are affected by the pay dispute, and deserve to have had both groups treat them better in how they’ve gone about settling – or, more accurately, completely failing to get anywhere close to settling – the next Memorandum of Understanding.

Now the previous MOU has expired, fans are now faced with the unlikely but ever so slight possibility of an Ashes summer without a single match between Australia and England.

Such an eventuality would be a disaster.

“They’ll never let it go that far,” I hear you say, and you’re probably right. Both parties have so much to lose; the players would be stained for the rest of their careers, while Cricket Australia would cop a massive financial hit.

Both would be remembered in history as the group that caused the biggest upheaval in Australian cricket since Kerry Packer’s World Series days.

But David Warner has already publicly claimed the threat to forego this summer of cricket is no idle one. You’d be foolish to think there are any stone-cold certainties in this debacle.

At the very least, we must entertain the possibility that, come November 23, Steve Smith and Joe Root won’t be shaking hands before the coin toss at the Gabba.

That brings us back to the fans.

Plenty have already bought their tickets for the Ashes. They’ll all be counting down the days until they get to soak up the atmosphere at the ground, go head-to-head with the Barmy Army and watch the latest edition of cricket’s greatest rivalry.

And they have absolutely no control as to whether they’ll get to. That control lies in the hands of the players and administrators, both of whom have shown little inclination to sort this mess out and come to a compromise.

Cricket Australia made a slight tweak to their offer last week and the ACA has been calling for mediation for the last two months (which hasn’t been forthcoming) but similar efforts have been conspicuous only by their absence.

Instead, we’ve had Cricket Australia steadfastly claiming the revenue sharing model is outdated while the ACA has argued the complete opposite. The idea of a compromise – something so central to any negotiation process – is nothing more than a pipe dream at this stage.

There are undoubtedly merits and faults to both arguments. In the media, Cricket Australia has come out the worse of the two parties. They were late to publicly explain the reasoning behind their offer, and recently threatened to ban cricketers for six months should they participate in certain matches before the MOU is signed, a move Geoff Lemon summed up as well as anyone:

It's almost like CA wants to appear as unlikeable as possible. https://t.co/z4fj9VKu2q — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) June 28, 2017

That doesn’t mean their arguments for abandoning the revenue sharing model are null and void. Plenty claim the grassroots game in this country needs more funding, and that Cricket Australia’s offer is the best way to resolve that.

Plenty more will argue the players are in the right in demanding a greater share for lower-level players.

Regardless of who’s right, neither side is going to get everything their own way. That’s been obvious for some time now. Yet we’re still yet to see genuine signs of compromise.

It would seem that James Sutherland is yet to sit in on the pay talks. This makes it appear like the game’s governing body isn’t serious enough about solving this dispute anytime soon.

That’s the problem here. Pay disputes happen in sport. They’re commonplace in the United States. Closer to home, we’ve just seen the AFL take an age and a half to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement, and the NRL is headed in a similar direction. That such an impasse has occurred in Australian cricket isn’t an issue – or at least, not much of one.

The real issue is Australia’s cricketers are now unemployed and no-one appeared to put any effort into preventing it.

This all comes at a time when Test cricket is struggling. Blockbuster series like India versus Australia and the Ashes might generate massive crowds, but outside of that, it’s a hard sell. That Channel Nine were recently advised to stop paying so much for the cricket means Cricket Australia and the players can’t afford to piss off their loyal fans.

The sport’s future relies on them remaining engaged.

There’s still plenty of time to solve this conundrum without getting the cricket-loving public offside any more than they are now. The Bangladesh tour and Australia A’s trip to South Africa are both in serious doubt, but neither will be greatly missed by fans in Australia.

Beyond that, though, the players and administrators will need to get a deal done sharpish. They’ve made their points; revenue sharing is good, the grassroots need more funding, Shield players deserve more money, whatever. We’ll have heard it all by then (and most of us have heard more than enough of it all already).

What we need to see is some negotiation in good faith. Even better, start compromising, and never lose sight of the needs of the fans.