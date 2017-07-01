Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon, the North Melbourne Kangaroos travel up to Metricon Stadium to take on the Gold Coast Suns for an intriguing clash. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match at 4:35pm (AEST).

Arguably one of the greatest players to ever grace the AFL, Gary Ablett junior will take to the field for his 300th appearance as Gold Coast look to bounce back from consecutive losses to Carlton and St. Kilda.

The Suns looked like a huge chance to make their first finals appearance in their short history a couple of weeks ago, but two losses straight have dented their hopes, and this match looks to be their last chance to make a break for the top eight.

North Melbourne, on the other hand, has been slightly unlucky in what has been an otherwise forgettable year. Their one-point loss to the Western Bulldogs last week was symbolic of their season, and if they are any chance of making the finals, they will need to win every single match from here on out.

North Melbourne have only made the two changes, with Trent Dumont being rested, and Ben Cunnington out due to suspension. Mitchell Hibberd and Corey Wagner come into the Kangaroos’ side.

Gold Coast themselves has made three changes to their lineup, with Matt Shaw, Darcy Macpherson and Jesse Joyce all making way for the returning Matt Rosa, Ryan Davis and the 300-gamer, Gary Ablett.

On a side note, Ablett will be celebrating his milestone game alongside Steven May, who will be playing in his 100th AFL match on Saturday.

Players to Watch

North Melbourne: Robbie Tarrant

The North defender has been in stellar form this year, yet has gone under the radar for most of the season. He has managed to hold off some of the bigger forwards in the competition, and will look to do the same against a struggling Tom Lynch.

Gold Coast: Gary Ablett

Who else but the Son of God himself? Ablett has been in incredible touch this season, and is contention for All-Australian honours. There is talk of Ablett being back to his best, and in his 300th career match, expect the Little Genius to go big.

Prediction

North Melbourne has been resilient this year, but have lacked a bit of skill and structure throughout some games. Gold Coast is on the incline of improvement, and while they have been inconsistent, I would expect them to get home somewhat comfortably at home.

Gold Coast by 21 points.

Will the Gold Coast be able to produce a win for Gary Ablett’s 300, and keep their finals hopes alive? Or will North Melbourne be able to ruin the party and walk away with a victory of their own? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match this Saturday from 4:35pm (AEST).