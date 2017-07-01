Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon, the North Melbourne Kangaroos travel up to Metricon Stadium to take on the Gold Coast Suns for an intriguing clash. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match at 4:35pm (AEST).
Arguably one of the greatest players to ever grace the AFL, Gary Ablett junior will take to the field for his 300th appearance as Gold Coast look to bounce back from consecutive losses to Carlton and St. Kilda.
The Suns looked like a huge chance to make their first finals appearance in their short history a couple of weeks ago, but two losses straight have dented their hopes, and this match looks to be their last chance to make a break for the top eight.
North Melbourne, on the other hand, has been slightly unlucky in what has been an otherwise forgettable year. Their one-point loss to the Western Bulldogs last week was symbolic of their season, and if they are any chance of making the finals, they will need to win every single match from here on out.
North Melbourne have only made the two changes, with Trent Dumont being rested, and Ben Cunnington out due to suspension. Mitchell Hibberd and Corey Wagner come into the Kangaroos’ side.
Gold Coast themselves has made three changes to their lineup, with Matt Shaw, Darcy Macpherson and Jesse Joyce all making way for the returning Matt Rosa, Ryan Davis and the 300-gamer, Gary Ablett.
On a side note, Ablett will be celebrating his milestone game alongside Steven May, who will be playing in his 100th AFL match on Saturday.
Players to Watch
North Melbourne: Robbie Tarrant
The North defender has been in stellar form this year, yet has gone under the radar for most of the season. He has managed to hold off some of the bigger forwards in the competition, and will look to do the same against a struggling Tom Lynch.
Gold Coast: Gary Ablett
Who else but the Son of God himself? Ablett has been in incredible touch this season, and is contention for All-Australian honours. There is talk of Ablett being back to his best, and in his 300th career match, expect the Little Genius to go big.
Prediction
North Melbourne has been resilient this year, but have lacked a bit of skill and structure throughout some games. Gold Coast is on the incline of improvement, and while they have been inconsistent, I would expect them to get home somewhat comfortably at home.
Gold Coast by 21 points.
Will the Gold Coast be able to produce a win for Gary Ablett’s 300, and keep their finals hopes alive? Or will North Melbourne be able to ruin the party and walk away with a victory of their own? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match this Saturday from 4:35pm (AEST).
You can follow Dylan on Twitter @dylcarmody77.
4:44pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:44pm | ! Report
Jack Martin pokes this one inside 50 for the Suns, and finds Fiorini for the Suns first proper shot on goal. 45 out, little bit of an angle but he doesn’t make the distance! Kangaroos clear it out. Chance missed for the Suns
4:42pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:42pm | ! Report
Lindsey Thomas has a late spoil on Saad and collects him in the head, gives away 50 meters
4:42pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:42pm | ! Report
Gold Coast 0.0.0 North Melbourne 2.2.14 Q1 15.44
BEHIND ROOS
Roos go inside once more, Swallow breaks the tackle and hits up Garner, 50 out but he tugs this left, misses.
4:41pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:41pm | ! Report
Sorry all, one late change I missed, Lindsey Thomas comes in for Marley Williams, whose out with a back
4:40pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:40pm | ! Report
Gold Coast 0.0.0 North Melbourne 2.1.13 Q1 17.19
BEHIND ROOS
Mountford send the ball inside 50 again, ball is spoiled but Brown tries to dribble it through! Across the face though, one behind.
4:39pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:39pm | ! Report
Gold Coast 0.0.0 North Melbourne 2.0.12 Q1 17.39
GOAL ROOS
Roos open up the Suns, Waite is hit up 55 out and he chips this to Atley about 45 out, little bit of an angle. Runs in, slots this easily! Great start from the Kangas, poor defence from the Suns.
4:38pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:38pm | ! Report
I think it’s Ainsworth who has a shot on goal, but he sprays this out on the full under pressure. Had an easy handball to Tom Lynch, and Lynch is letting him know about it alright.
4:36pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:36pm | ! Report
Gold Coast 0.0.0 North Melbourne 1.0.6 Q1 19.02
GOAL ROOS
Brown trots in from 30 out and has no troubles, Roos get the first of the afternoon!
4:35pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:35pm | ! Report
Gold Coast 0.0.0
North Melbourne 0.0.0
Q1 20.00
And here we go! Roos gets the tap, and out of the centre they go inside 50 to find Ben Brown, 30 meters out on a slight angle!
4:34pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:34pm | ! Report
No late changes for either side.
Both clubs are in finals contention, but it will be tough from here. North need to pretty much win every game, and while the Suns have it a touch easier, it will still be a hard ask for them to make the finals.
4:31pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:31pm | ! Report
With so much attention being placed on Ablett’s 300th, the question has to be asked. Is he the greatest footballer to play the game? For me, he’s the best I’ve ever seen, as I never had the luck to witness Ablett Sr, Lockett, Leigh Matthews or Wayne Carey.
4:28pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:28pm | ! Report
Good afternoon and welcome to the Roar’s live coverage of the Gold Coast vs North Melbourne clash up at Metricon! Massive game today for Gary Ablett Jr, who will play his 300th AFL game this afternoon! Along with that, Steven May will also play his 100th game in the AFL.
As Ablett himself tweeted earlier in the week, both Ablett and May have combined for 400 games, 2 premiership cups and 2 Brownlow Medals. Guess who is pulling the weight in that regard?