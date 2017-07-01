GWS Giants vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

Strap yourself in and feel the Gs! The GWS Giants and the Geelong Cats are going head to head at Spotless Stadium on Saturday night. Join me here on The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
Are the GWS Giants a good football team? Maybe. Probably! They’re on top of the ladder, and that usually means they are, but they’ve also lost to Carlton, which usually means they’re not.
They’ve been hit with the injury stick quite hard this year and while they’ve generally scrapped through (three wins by less than a goal) they haven’t always (the aforementioned Carlton game).
That’s alleviate a little this week given they’re bringing back Josh Kelly, Devon Smith and Rory Lobb, all key players in the side.
However that good news is accompanied with a little stinger on the way out – Toby Greene, Tim Taranto, Zac Williams and Harrison Himmelberg are all missing due to injury.
Jeremy Finlayson is in to debut, rounding out four changes for the Giants.
What about Geelong, are they a good football team too? Even more questionable really, because good football teams don’t almost lose to a no-Fyfe, no-Sandilands Fremantle. Still, they are third.
They’ve got no Joel Selwood this week, or even a Scott Selwood, while Tom Stewart, Darcy Lang and George Horlin-Smith are all also going to miss through injury.
In come Lachie Henderson, Aaron Black, Zac Smith, and debutants Sam Simpson and Zach Guthrie.
Prediction
No one’s really that good this year and that makes footy damned exciting – but a Dangerwood with no wood is probably a bit too impotent for the Cats to get up.
GWS by 24.
7:43pm
Cat said | 7:43pm | ! Report
Very early but I am liking the work of Sam Simpson and Parsons so far, kids might make mistakes but they are having a go.
7:40pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:40pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Nathan Wilson bangs one home for the Giants, and they take the lead.
GWS 2.0.12
GEELONG 1.0.6
7:34pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:34pm | ! Report
Your boy Basil Zempilas keeps referring to Lachie Whitfield as “Plowman”. Enh?
7:36pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:36pm | ! Report
Yeah, I’ve heard that a few times!
He also referred to Geelong’s coach as Brad.
7:31pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:31pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Giants get the response through a big man of their own, Jonny Patton with the leveller.
GWS 1.0.6
GEELONG 1.0.6
7:30pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:30pm | ! Report
GOAL GEELONG
Cats pop through the first goal of the game through the usual method – Tom Hawkins.
GWS 0.0.0
GEELONG 1.0.6
7:29pm
Cat said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Hawkins might be lucky to get away with one but we need all the luck we can get tonight
7:25pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:25pm | ! Report
Game underway.
7:21pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:21pm | ! Report
I love your match preview, Josh.
Short, concise and funny.
This is gonna be a cracker of a game, I reckon.
7:23pm
Cat said | 7:23pm | ! Report
I wish I could see this being close, I just cant see the Cats getting within 6 goals.
7:25pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:25pm | ! Report
Perhaps the game in my city tonight will be the more exciting one…?
7:27pm
Cat said | 7:27pm | ! Report
I’ll still be watching this one and hoping I am wrong. Wanna see Wylie buzza and Zach guthrie
7:16pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Get psyched, everybody! Daniel Menzel is a late out – bummer – but he’s been replaced by a third Geelong, debutant, Wylie Buzza! Yes. This is really happening. I don’t believe it either.
7:18pm
Cat said | 7:18pm | ! Report
If GWS lose this game against the VFL Cats …