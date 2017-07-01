 

GWS Giants vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

    Live Scores

    GWS Giants vs. Geelong Cats
    Spotless Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 1, 2017
    Q1 - 17:00 - GWS Giants 12, Geelong Cats 12
    GWS Giants Geelong Cats
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12012   2012

    Strap yourself in and feel the Gs! The GWS Giants and the Geelong Cats are going head to head at Spotless Stadium on Saturday night. Join me here on The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

    Are the GWS Giants a good football team? Maybe. Probably! They’re on top of the ladder, and that usually means they are, but they’ve also lost to Carlton, which usually means they’re not.

    They’ve been hit with the injury stick quite hard this year and while they’ve generally scrapped through (three wins by less than a goal) they haven’t always (the aforementioned Carlton game).

    That’s alleviate a little this week given they’re bringing back Josh Kelly, Devon Smith and Rory Lobb, all key players in the side.

    However that good news is accompanied with a little stinger on the way out – Toby Greene, Tim Taranto, Zac Williams and Harrison Himmelberg are all missing due to injury.

    Jeremy Finlayson is in to debut, rounding out four changes for the Giants.

    What about Geelong, are they a good football team too? Even more questionable really, because good football teams don’t almost lose to a no-Fyfe, no-Sandilands Fremantle. Still, they are third.

    They’ve got no Joel Selwood this week, or even a Scott Selwood, while Tom Stewart, Darcy Lang and George Horlin-Smith are all also going to miss through injury.

    In come Lachie Henderson, Aaron Black, Zac Smith, and debutants Sam Simpson and Zach Guthrie.

    Prediction
    No one’s really that good this year and that makes footy damned exciting – but a Dangerwood with no wood is probably a bit too impotent for the Cats to get up.

    GWS by 24.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' GOAL - Tom Hawkins (Geelong Cats)
    5' GOAL - Jonathon Patton (GWS Giants)
    14' GOAL - Nathan Wilson (GWS Giants)
    17' GOAL - James Parsons (Geelong Cats)

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

