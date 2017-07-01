It’s a draw! Hawkins’ after-the-siren behind leves scores at Spotless

The GWS Giants and the Geelong Cats have recorded the first draw of the 2017 AFL Season, and the third after-the-siren finished, with Tom Hawkins kicking a behind after the clock ran out to level the scores at 68 apiece.

It was a tight game of football for the most part, with both teams level after the first quarter. The Cats pulled away after that, but the Giants launched a last-quarter comeback.

20 points short of the lead after the Cats opened the final term with a goal and a behind, GWS found three goals in a row and a pair of behinds from Rory Lobb, Lachie Whitfield and Jonathan Patton, who kicked four from the night.

That made the scores level, and then a rushed behind the way of the Giants put them up by a point with only a few minutes left on the clock.

An attempt by the Giants to clear defense in the last minute resulted in a deliberate out of bounds and the incoming kick found Tom Hawkins who took a big mark and lined up for a set shot.

The siren blew as he went in for the kick, but he couldn’t put it through the middle sticks – disappointing, as despite being on a tricky angle, he was close enough to goal that he should’ve been able to sink it.

Unlucky for Hawkins, who could have become the first player in the modern era to twice win a game after the siren with a goal, but his behind at least spared the Cats a loss.

The other highlight of the night was the debut of a new cult figure and member of the weird names club, Wylie Buzza, who came in as a late inclusion for Daniel Menzel.

The 198cm Queenslander booted two goals on his AFL debut and will certainly have the Cats considering keeping him in the side.

The news wasn’t so good for a debutant on the other side of the field, Jeremy Finlayson, whose night ended early due to a knee injury.

Final score

GWS Giants 10.8.68

Geelong Cats 10.8.68