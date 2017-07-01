Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

A cracking contest awaits in Perth this afternoon as the in-form Manly Sea Eagles host the enigmatic but dangerous New Zealand Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm AEST.

After a poor 2016 season, Manly are back as a premiership force and Trent Barrett is quickly establishing himself as a coach that could steer the Sea Eagles to greatness come September.

Star halfback Daly-Cherry Evans is firing on all cylinders as is former discarded Rabbitohs player Dylan Walker.

Martin Taupau is arguably the strongest forward in the game while the rest of Manly’s pack continues to outmuscle stern opposition.

Indeed Manly’s comprehensive away win over last season’s premiers the Cronulla Sharks was a statement to the rest of the competition.

No team has gone to Shark Park this season and outmuscled a Cronulla team the way Manly did this season.

It was a mightily impressive performance from the Sea Eagles and the challenge for them will be to replicate that effort against a dangerous Warriors outfit starting to find form.

The Warriors remain hugely frustrating to watch, but for now they are stringing some wins together and keeping themselves firmly in the hunt for a top eight birth.

Recent wins against the Titans and Bulldogs are hardly anything to crow about but the Warriors are slowly building some rhythm that gives them a chance to fire against the Sea Eagles tonight.

The battle between Shaun Johnson and Cherry-Evans is going to be a beauty. Cherry-Evans is clearly the player in better form but Johnson will use tonight’s stage to perhaps prove to the competition that he is on par with the Australia and Queensland representative.

The match-up between Jake Trbojevic and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is also something to look forward to, and both these players should have a very important say as to which team wins tonight.

Prediction

The Warriors are a realistic chance of causing the upset, but Manly are in great form and are bracing themselves for a strong charge towards the premiership. The Sea Eagles are flying high and remain very difficult to tip against.

Manly by 8