 

Manly win over Warriors in the west

By Alan Nicolea

    Having led 16-nil, the New Zealand Warriors have once again blown a big lead en route to a 26-22 defeat to a Manly Sea Eagles team that finds itself in third position on the NRL ladder.

    Manly scored 26 unanswered points after leaking three tries in the opening 20 minutes of the match.

    The battle between Shaun Johnson and Daly Cherry-Evans was great to watch with both players producing some great attacking plays to spark their teams to life.

    It is another lost opportunity for the Warriors though as another two competition points go begging.

    Manly once again prove that they are able to run down big deficits, but they would want to avoid giving up big leads against teams like Melbourne.

    Overall, a very entertaining contest in wet conditions in Perth. A great win for Manly. Another lost opportunity for New Zealand.

    Final score
    Manly Sea Eagles 26
    New Zealand Warriors 22

