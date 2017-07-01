Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn: Full undercard, fighters and schedule

Manny Pacquiao looks to further cement his legacy in the ring against Australia’s own Jeff Horn at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, July 2 – this is the full undercard, including all the fighters and scheduled start times.

The undercard features a number of Australian boxers against international foes, with Horn’s fellow Queenslanders Jarrett Owen and Damien Hooper facing off against Ireland’s Michael Conlan and Russia’s Umar Salamov respectively.

Victorian Brent Dames, Brock Jarvis of New South Wales and David Toussaint of the ACT are the other Aussies to watch out for the undercard, with the penultimate bout an all-international affair between Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines and Japan’s Teiru Kinoshita.

The undercard gets underway at 9:00am (AEST), with the main fight between Pacquiao and Horn scheduled to commence at 1:45pm (AEST).

Full Pacquiao-Horn fight card

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 – 9:00am 6×3 minutes Junior Welterweight Jonel Dapidran (Philippines) Brent Dames (VIC) 2 – 9:40am 6×3 minutes Bantamweight Brock Jarvis (NSW) Caem Rasmanudin (Indonesia) 3 – 10:10am 10×3 minutes Light Heavyweight Umar Salamov (Russia) Damien Hooper (QLD) 4 – 11:00am 8×3 minutes Middleweight Shane Mosely Jr (USA) David Toussaint (ACT) 5 – 12:00pm 6×3 minutes Featherweight Michael Conlan (Ireland) Jarrett Owen (QLD) 6 – 12:45pm 12×3 minutes Bantamweight Jerwin Ancajas (Philippines) Teiru Kinoshita (Japan) 7 – 1:45pm 12×3 minutes Welterweight Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) Jeff Horn (QLD)

All start times are approximate and subject to change

How to watch and stream the fight

This fight will be available exclusively through Main Event, a pay per view broadcaster available through Foxtel or Optus TV. The fight costs $59.95 to view, although that fee also allows you to watch the latter of the three undercard fights as well.

Streaming the event however is a different story. With Main Event not available through Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play, your legal means of doing so are limited. Watching the bout on TV or at a local venue looks to be the go.

The Roar, however, will be offering our usual comprehensive coverage, including a live blog of the Pacquiao-Horn fight, while highlights, news and discussion of the undercard will be available too.