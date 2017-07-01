Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn start time: Boxing date, venue, key information

In the ‘Battle of Brisbane’, Filipino sensation Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring against Jeff Horn at Suncorp Stadium, with the fight due to start at roughly 1:45pm (AEST) on Sunday, July 2.

Here’s all the key information about the fight.

Unlike most other sports, boxing doesn’t follow a particularly rigid time schedule. With an undercard of six fights starting at 9:00am, the main bout between Pacquiao and Horn is scheduled to start close to 1:45pm (AEST).

Sporting a career record of 59-6-2, 38-year-old Filipino Manny Pacquiao enters this clash as the hot favourite to claim the WBO Welterweight title. Three of those six losses have come in his last eight fights though, including 2015’s highly controversial loss to Floyd Mayweather by judge’s decision.

Jeff Horn, on the other hand, is yet to taste defeat in his young boxing career. A draw in his fourth career bout – against countryman Rivan Cesaire – is the only time Horn hasn’t stepped into the ring and won, with his record currently an impressive 16-0-1.

Full Pacquiao-Horn fight card

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 – 9:00am 6×3 minutes Junior Welterweight Jonel Dapidran (Philippines) Brent Dames (VIC) 2 – 9:40am 6×3 minutes Bantamweight Brock Jarvis (NSW) Caem Rasmanudin (Indonesia) 3 – 10:10am 10×3 minutes Light Heavyweight Umar Salamov (Russia) Damien Hooper (QLD) 4 – 11:00am 8×3 minutes Middleweight Shane Mosely Jr (USA) David Toussaint (ACT) 5 – 12:00pm 6×3 minutes Featherweight Michael Conlan (Ireland) Jarrett Owen (QLD) 6 – 12:45pm 12×3 minutes Bantamweight Jerwin Ancajas (Philippines) Teiru Kinoshita (Japan) 7 – 1:45pm 12×3 minutes Welterweight Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) Jeff Horn (QLD)

All start times are approximate and subject to change

How to watch and stream the fight

Par-per-view boradcaster Main Event – available through Foxtel or Optus TV – is showing this fight exclusively. The fee to watch this bout is $59.95, although you will also get to see the final three bouts on the undercard in addition to the main fight.

Main Event is not available on Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play, leaving prospective streamers with no option but to watch the match on a TV screen or at a venue showing the game on TV.

Of course, The Roar will cover the Pacquiao-Horn bout with a comprehensive live blog, as well as providing highlights from the fight and all the relevant wash-up from the undercard.