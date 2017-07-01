Port Adelaide Power vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power and Richmond Tigers will be looking to consolidate their spots in the top eight when they do battle on a Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEST).

The Port Adelaide we thought we were getting in 2015 may have finally arrived this season, with the Alberton mob perched in the top four at 8-5 and sporting a healthy percentage north of 135.

An embarrassing 70-point loss to Essendon three weeks ago – their third defeat in five matches – had the Power reeling, but in the ensuing fortnight they’ve done enough with comfortable wins over Brisbane and Collingwood.

This year’s competition is as even as ever though, so despite sitting in fourth for now, Port are just two wins separated from 12th.

Ken Hinkley’s men are also yet to knock off a side currently in the top eight this year, so they’ll be keen to make a statement against the visiting Tigers.

Richmond have also enjoyed a resurgence into the eight after a disappointing 2016, but they’ve spluttered badly after a 5-0 start to currently sit precariously in sixth at 8-5.

The Tigers have been very competitive, with the last four of their defeats all by fewer than ten points, but some questionable decision making in all four of those close losses has had their big-game, big-moment mettle rightfully queried.

With their last two victories coming against lowly duo North Melbourne and Carlton, Damien Hardwick will be desperate to prove his side are still a force to be reckoned with in 2017.

After drawing on the last day of the 2012 season, these sides have played six games – winning three each.

None of those encounters have come close to a deadlock though, with the average margin across the last six a solid 37 points.

Prediction

Richmond are certainly an easy target in the AFL, and the play of both sides over the last month suggests their status as complete outsiders in this match is actually quite unfair.

They’ll push Port Adelaide all the way, but the Power’s very strong record at home this year should be enough to see them get the points.

Power by 11 points