Port Adelaide Power vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power and Richmond Tigers will be looking to consolidate their spots in the top eight when they do battle on a Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEST).
The Port Adelaide we thought we were getting in 2015 may have finally arrived this season, with the Alberton mob perched in the top four at 8-5 and sporting a healthy percentage north of 135.
An embarrassing 70-point loss to Essendon three weeks ago – their third defeat in five matches – had the Power reeling, but in the ensuing fortnight they’ve done enough with comfortable wins over Brisbane and Collingwood.
This year’s competition is as even as ever though, so despite sitting in fourth for now, Port are just two wins separated from 12th.
Ken Hinkley’s men are also yet to knock off a side currently in the top eight this year, so they’ll be keen to make a statement against the visiting Tigers.
Richmond have also enjoyed a resurgence into the eight after a disappointing 2016, but they’ve spluttered badly after a 5-0 start to currently sit precariously in sixth at 8-5.
The Tigers have been very competitive, with the last four of their defeats all by fewer than ten points, but some questionable decision making in all four of those close losses has had their big-game, big-moment mettle rightfully queried.
With their last two victories coming against lowly duo North Melbourne and Carlton, Damien Hardwick will be desperate to prove his side are still a force to be reckoned with in 2017.
After drawing on the last day of the 2012 season, these sides have played six games – winning three each.
None of those encounters have come close to a deadlock though, with the average margin across the last six a solid 37 points.
Prediction
Richmond are certainly an easy target in the AFL, and the play of both sides over the last month suggests their status as complete outsiders in this match is actually quite unfair.
They’ll push Port Adelaide all the way, but the Power’s very strong record at home this year should be enough to see them get the points.
Power by 11 points
7:42pm
Stirling Coates
The umpires tonight are Justin Schmitt (17), Ben Ryan (27) and Jacob Mollison (32).
First free kick of the game goes to Paddy Ryder for high contact.
PA – 0.0 (0)
RCH – 0.0 (0)
Q1: 19′
7:40pm
Stirling Coates
Port Adelaide in their usual home jumper tonight, while Richmond are in the yellow clash strip with white shorts.
The worst uniform tonight however clearly belongs to the umpires, who are in an all-grey combo but with the neon green socks. AFL needs to come up with a better alternate colour for them next year.
Richmond win the toss and Trent Cotchin elects to kick to the grandstand side.
We’re underway!
PA – 0.0 (0)
RCH – 0.0 (0)
Q1: 20′
7:35pm
AdelaideDocker
Can attest, it is very cold here tonight.
This should be a classic game.
Have fun blogging this one, Stirling!
7:40pm
Stirling Coates
Sleeper for match of the round for mine.
GWS v Geelong should be a ripper but don’t sneeze at this one.
7:33pm
Stirling Coates
PORT ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
FULL TEAMS
PORT ADELAIDE
B: Jarman Impey, Tom Clurey, Jasper Pittard
HB: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas, Hamish Hartlett
C: Brad Ebert, Ollie Wines, Jared Polec
HF: Sam Gray, Jackson Trengove, Dan Houston
F: Chad Wingard, Charlie Dixon, Justin Westhoff
FOL: Paddy Ryder, Robbie Gray, Travis Boak
I/C: Sam Powell-Pepper, Jake Neade, Matthew Broadbent, Matthew White
Port Adelaide have made a late change to their side, with Jack Hombsch succumbing to knee injury. He joins Aaron Young on the omissions list, with Jared Polec and Matthew Broadbent the inclusions.
RICHMOND
B: Dylan Grimes, Alex Rance, Jayden Short
HB: Kamdyn McIntosh, David Astbury, Brandon Ellis
C: Shaun Grigg, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards
HF: Jason Castagna, Sam Lloyd, Kane Lambert
F: Dan Butler, Jack Riewoldt, Daniel Rioli
FOL: Toby Nankervis, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia
I/C: Josh Caddy, Oleg Markov, Connor Menadue, Tyson Stengle
Two changes to Richmond following their correcting win over Carlton last week. Bachar Houli misses through his much-publicised suspension, while Shai Bolton has been managed for this one. Oleg Markov re-joins the side, while Tyson Stengle is in for his AFL debut.
7:32pm
Stirling Coates
Hello and welcome to Adelaide Oval for what should be one of two Saturday night classics in the AFL.
A very cool evening in the city of churches tonight – just the 11 degrees – but not a cloud in sight.