Richmond stun Port with tenacious win

A fast-finishing Richmond have pipped Port Adelaide by 13 points in a brutal battle to climb into the AFL’s top four.

The Tigers took Port’s fourth spot on the ladder with a tenacious 11.10 (76) to 8.15 (63) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Richmond came from 16 points down late in the third quarter to overwhelm the Power, who are yet to beat a top-eight side this season.

In a high-pressure fixture, the Tigers made a decisive move from late in the third term, kicking six consecutive goals to stun Port.

Tiger Dan Butler kicked three goals and debutant Tyson Stengle scored two, while Dustin Martin enhanced his Brownlow medal favouritism with 37 disposals, including eight inside 50s.

Richmond’s Kane Lambert (33 touches), Brandon Ellis (29 possessions) and Shaun Grigg (26 disposals) were also prolific ball-winners.

Port’s Chad Wingard was a standout for the hosts with a game-high 39 disposals and teammates Ollie Wines (28 possessions), Jared Polec (25 touches) and Sam Powell-Pepper (24 disposals, two goals) were busy.

Defender Hamish Hartlett was also among Port’s best until going off with a corked thigh in the third term.

A rugged opening set the tight tone, with neither side able to score a goal until Richmond’s Jack Riewoldt converted in the 17th minute.

Port’s Brad Ebert soon replied and at quarter-time the Power led 1.6 to 1.4.

Richmond briefly took the lead in the second stanza before Port kicked four of the next five goals – the last pair gave the home side a 15-point buffer at halftime.

Port held a 16-point break 22 minutes into the third quarter before Richmond’s match-defining burst.

Debutant Tyson Stengle’s first AFL major was followed by classy goals on the run from teammates Daniel Rioli and Martin and they led by two points at three quarter-time.

The visitors stretched their lead with the opening three goals of the last quarter, including another to Stengle and two from Butler, and they held on for victory.

“It was pretty special,” Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

“I hope our fans back home are proud of the players, I thought they showed enormous heart.”

Port coach Ken Hinkley lamented his side’s inability to hit the scoreboard – they had 68 inside 50s compared to Richmond’s 52.

“Our conversion tonight was our biggest issue,” he said.