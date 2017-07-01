Ross advertising his talents in fullback switch

Newcastle backliner Nathan Ross has put himself in a promulgating position to push for an upgraded contract as he lines-up at fullback again for the Knights’ clash with Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Ross sits seventh on the leading try-scorers list in 2017 with ten to his name; four behind leader Jordan Rapana from Canberra, and two behind second-placed Melbourne Storm winger, Suliasi Vunivalu.

He bagged a hat-trick last weekend against the Dragons in just 30 minutes of football after shifting to fullback for the first time this season, and looks set to continue his run of form after Nathan Brown handed him the No.1 jersey for the second week in a row.

Recently, the Knights’ vivacious and versatile outside-back was caught in controversy for claiming he was worthy of a pay rise from his modest contract, believed to be worth around $150,000 a season.

The statement cost him a week on the sidelines when Nathan Brown reprimanded the 28-year-old for the comment, but his statistics prove he has one of the best try-to-game ratios in the NRL.

With a 0.8 average try rate, Ross sits third behind only the two highest try scorers this season in Rapana and Vunivalu. Across his 37-game career, Ross has scored 21 tries for an average try rate of 0.6, in what has been a late-blooming emergence for the former coal miner.

Comparisons can be drawn to Eels winger Semi Radradra who has a 0.8 average, crossing the line 68 times in 83 games; Raiders gun Rapana, who holds a career average of 0.7 tries per game in 68 appearances; and James Roberts, who comes in equal to Ross on 0.6 over 91 matches.

In terms of longevity, Brett Morris holds a 0.6 career average with 134 tries in 204 NRL appearances, but the current best as far as rates go, belongs to Vunivalu, who sits level on a 1.0 average with 35 tries in as many games.

Ross’ NRL journey is still prospering, with the man himself setting season goals to play 50 first-grade games and make the City Origin representative team.

He looks certain to achieve both those and now looks well-placed to push claims for an upgrade, or perhaps figure in other clubs’ recruitment plans as they search for a prolific try-scorer.

Critics will claim Ross is yet to achieve anything at such an early stage in his career, but there can be no denying he can find the line. A task made more difficult given he plays in a team which has collected back-to-back wooden spoons and could be approaching their third.

On Wednesday, Ross was quick to correct reporters that he is not new to the fullback position, having played at the back for a number of seasons in the lower grades.

“I’ve played fullback for a number of years now, it’s a position I’ve been eagerly awaiting in the winds to get a shot at,” Ross said.

Following Sunday’s hat-trick at Kogarah, Ross indicated he has intentions of holding onto the no.1 jersey for this season at least.

“Fullback is the position I grew up playing. It wasn’t until I came into the NRL that they turned me into a winger,” he told The Australian.

“A couple of years in the NRL and some badgering by the coach and I’ve finally got my opportunity back. Hopefully I’ve done enough – with ten more games in the ­season – to impress.”

With Kalyn Ponga on the way to the Knights in 2018 as a marquee signing, just who Ross impresses by the end of the season could be intriguing, given the player transfer market is at a crossroads with the NRL yet to sign off on a salary cap figure for next season.