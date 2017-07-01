Sharks smash Sydney 44-12

The Sharks have reignited their premiership defence, making a big statement in thumping the Roosters 44-12 at Central Coast Stadium to force their way back into the top four.

Cronulla played an error-free first half and capitalised on a 5-1 penalty count to head into the sheds leading 20-12. They then scored four unanswered second half tries.

They opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a determined run by Jack Bird saw him score out wide.

But the Roosters hit back quickly, with Daniel Tupou using his height to reign in a high-bouncing kick by Luke Keary to score.

Keary had earlier been put into a gap after good lead-up work by Michael Gordon and Latrell Mitchell.

In the 25th minute, Cronulla went out to 14-6 after fullback Valentine Holmes took an inside ball from James Maloney and capitalised on a Jake Friend slip and some lazy Roosters defence to score under the posts.

The Roosters then hit back quickly again, with Luke Keary delivering a nice short ball to put Ryan Matterson over out wide. Gordon’s conversion made it 14-12.

Two minutes before half-time, the Sharks scored their third try of the afternoon, with Wade Graham capitalising on a slip by Roosters centre Joseph Manu to put winger Sosaia Feki over.

Centre Ricky Leutele scored the first of his two second-half tries when he was on the end of a great cut-out ball from Wade Graham in the 51st minute.

That was followed six minutes later by a try to winger Gerard Beale after Andrew Fifita created an overlap by running across field and attracting multiple defenders.

In the 61st minute, veteran Luke Lewis had fairy tale moment when he intercepted a Jake Friend pass near his own line and amazingly had the pace to go 90 metres to score near the posts.

Leutele then put the icing on the cake when he scored his second try just before full-time.

The Sharks attack looked slick today, giving their for and against a nice boost. James Maloney ensured they got the maximum points, kicking 8 from 8. Several of his shots were from the sideline.