Sharks vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores

Super Rugby is back after a brief break for the June International window, and it begins with the Sharks and the Bulls going head to head. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Growthpoint Kings Park early on Saturday morning, starting from 3am AEST.

This week’s action four matches between the South African sides of the competition as the full competition gets back into swing next week.

First up we have the Sharks who, although they are high up the table, really have very little to play for as their finishing position is pretty much locked in.

They’re far enough ahead of the Blues that playing finals is going to be no problem, but far enough behind the other New Zealand teams that they have no hope of finishing better than eighth.

All they will be hoping for is to get their preparation right ahead of the finals.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are playing largely only for pride, but they’re at the bottom of the South African standings and would desperately like to get off there given two South African franchises will be cut this year.

That’s still more likely to be the Cheetahs or Kings than it is the Bulls, but, getting off the bottom of the table would add an extra layer of safety to their position.

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Philip van der Walt (c), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Marius Louw Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Lizo Gqoboka Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Renaldo Bothma, 20 Shaun Adendorff, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman

