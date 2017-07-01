Suns shine too bright for Roos as Ablett celebrates 300

The Gold Coast Suns have celebrated Gary Ablett’s 300th game in style, and kept their finals hopes alive with a hard-fought 19-point win over North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Suns were challenged early by the Kangaroos, who had a back and forth contest in the first quarter, before the Suns dominated the second, kicking five goals to North’s one, including a Ben Ainsworth miracle, where he soccered the ball off the ground from a ridiculous angle.

North Melbourne came hard in the third quarter, where they were led by Jarrad Waite and Ben Brown up forward, but weren’t able to get over the line in the fourth. T

he closest they could manage was 14 points, before Gold Coast pegged the Roos back for a 19 point win.

The victory also heralded a welcome return to form for Tom Lynch, who kicked five after going goalless in his past two games.

Ben Ainsworth kicked four himself, including the stunner from the boundary, a sure goal of the year contender.

The milestone man, Gary Ablett, was outstanding as he racked up 37 disposals, and Jarryd Lyons had 39 of his own.

Brayden Fiorini was solid with 24 disposals and a goal, as were Ahmed Saad and Alex Sexton.

For North Melbourne, Waite and Ben Brown were strong up forward, kicking four and three goals each.

There were injury concerns for both teams, as Gold Coast’s Pearce Hanley injured his hamstring, while Waite injured his calf during the fourth quarter.

The win lifts the Suns to 12th on the ladder, while the Kangaroos stay at 16th.

Gold Coast will travel down to Sydney next week, to take on an in form Swans unit at the SCG, while North Melbourne will host Fremantle at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.