Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The NRL travels to the Central Coast for the Round 17 clash between the second-placed Sydney Roosters and the fifth-placed Cronulla Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).

The Roosters have named an unchanged line-up from last week, after a Mitchell Pearce field goal secured them a thrilling golden point victory over the Storm at the Adelaide Oval. New South Wales State of Origin captain Boyd Cordner is still out with a calf injury.

The Sharks are coming off a 35-18 thumping at the hands of Manly last week and coach Shane Flanagan has been forced to make two changes.

Young hooker Jayden Brailey is out with a broken jaw, while interchange player Daniel Mortimer has been granted a mid-season release to join Leigh in the English Super League immediately.

Brailey’s place will be taken by Fa’amanu Brown, while Junior Paulo will come onto the bench in place of Mortimer.

The Roosters attack will be tested by the Sharks’ defence. Cronulla are only conceding an average of 15 points a match this season, while the Roosters are averaging 22 in attack. Cronulla’s attack hasn’t been as potent, averaging just 18 points a game.

Both teams will be desperate for the two points – the Roosters to consolidate their top 4 spot, the Sharks to reclaim it for their premiership defence. Cronulla will also be keen to avoid back-to-back losses.

Prediction

Cronulla by 4.

