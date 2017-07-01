Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The NRL travels to the Central Coast for the Round 17 clash between the second-placed Sydney Roosters and the fifth-placed Cronulla Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).
The Roosters have named an unchanged line-up from last week, after a Mitchell Pearce field goal secured them a thrilling golden point victory over the Storm at the Adelaide Oval. New South Wales State of Origin captain Boyd Cordner is still out with a calf injury.
The Sharks are coming off a 35-18 thumping at the hands of Manly last week and coach Shane Flanagan has been forced to make two changes.
Young hooker Jayden Brailey is out with a broken jaw, while interchange player Daniel Mortimer has been granted a mid-season release to join Leigh in the English Super League immediately.
Brailey’s place will be taken by Fa’amanu Brown, while Junior Paulo will come onto the bench in place of Mortimer.
The Roosters attack will be tested by the Sharks’ defence. Cronulla are only conceding an average of 15 points a match this season, while the Roosters are averaging 22 in attack. Cronulla’s attack hasn’t been as potent, averaging just 18 points a game.
Both teams will be desperate for the two points – the Roosters to consolidate their top 4 spot, the Sharks to reclaim it for their premiership defence. Cronulla will also be keen to avoid back-to-back losses.
Prediction
Cronulla by 4.
Join The Roar for live scores from the Sydney Roosters versus Cronulla Sharks match and a live blog of the game at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).
3:10pm
John Coomer said | 3:10pm | ! Report
10’ Repeat set for the Sharks after a Moloney grubber. Dropout Roosters.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:09pm
John Coomer said | 3:09pm | ! Report
9’ First penalty of the game to Cronulla. They’ll take the tap 30 metres out!
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:08pm
John Coomer said | 3:08pm | ! Report
8’ Break from Manu by the Roosters and he puts it on the toe at the end of it. Sharks back in possession.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:07pm
John Coomer said | 3:07pm | ! Report
7’ Sharks complete another set with a bomb, again taken by Tupou.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:06pm
John Coomer said | 3:06pm | ! Report
6’ Great save of an attempted Sharks 40/20 by Gordon for the Roosters.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:05pm
John Coomer said | 3:05pm | ! Report
5’ Both team trading an error-free set in an early arm wrestle.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:03pm
John Coomer said | 3:03pm | ! Report
3’ Knock on by Keary on the last, Sharks in possession 30 metres out from their own line.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:02pm
John Coomer said | 3:02pm | ! Report
2’ The Sharks complete their first set with a clearing kick, taken by Tupou.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:01pm
John Coomer said | 3:01pm | ! Report
1’ The Roosters complete their first set with a bomb, taken by Beale.
Roosters 0
Cronulla 0
3:00pm
John Coomer said | 3:00pm | ! Report
0’ – Cronulla kick off, we’re under way!
3:00pm
John Coomer said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Teams are on their way out now.
2:56pm
Dutski said | 2:56pm | ! Report
Have a great call John. Looking forward to a Roosters victory. No cover in the backs for the Chooks. Looks
Ike thesquad you’d pick for wet weather footy. How’s the conditions?
2:57pm
Dutski said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Sorry, you posted while I wash typing. If it’s dry then why the massive bench by the Chooks I wonder?
2:59pm
John Coomer said | 2:59pm | ! Report
That’s a great point Dutski, I suppose they always have the versatile Aubusson to cover the centres at least. A worry of one of the playmakers goes down though.