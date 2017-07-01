Terrific Titans down dreadful Dragons

The Gold Coast Titans have defeated the St George Illawarra Dragons 20-10 this evening at CBUS Super Stadium.

A game which could have gone either way went in the direction of a Titans outfit which showed plenty of guts and demonstrated why they are still in contention for a finals finish. The Dragons however were quite simply awful and looked nothing like they did at the beginning of the season.

Gareth Widdop got the Dragons out to a terrific start by converting a penalty goal in the opening minutes of the contest. But after that the half belong to the Gold Coast with Anthony Don putting the Titans back in front shortly after.

While Widdop did equalise for the Dragons, St George were totally outplayed by the Titans and soon Don was in again with Tyrone Roberts converting a penalty goal at the death to make it 10-4 at half time.

The second half started more evenly, however soon enough magic man Don had his hat trick after more woeful St George defending.

Kurt Mann did score a great try in the corner which started a mini Dragons comeback as they played better for a short while. However nothing came of it as the Titans nullified it and scored two penalty goals to win 20-10.

After claiming a finals berth last season, the Titans have thrilled and disappointed in patches this year. The Dragons on the other hand appear to be in a significant slide, after starting the year on fire and topping the table in the early rounds.

