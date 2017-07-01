WATCH: Highlights from All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions second Test

The All Blacks have fallen for just the second time in almost two years, losing by three points to the British and Irish Lions.

A controversial red card for Sonny Bill Williams was a key moment in the match, prompting a re-shuffle in the All Blacks’ line-up and leaving them a man down on the field.

It was the Lions stingy defence that got them the win however, as they didn’t conceded a try all game and scored two of their own to take the win.

Scores were still level late in the piece before a penalty goal but the visitors up in the final minute.

The result means it’s a 1-all series, with a decider set to be played at Eden Park next week.