Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

A struggling West Coast Eagles side will be looking to hold onto their spot in the top eight when they take on the Western Bulldogs fresh off a win. Catch all the live scores, highlights and blog on The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST).

The Eagles are teetering on the edge of the finals equation in eighth spot and have lost four of their last five games dating back to their last encounter with the Bulldogs.

After flying out of the gates with six wins and two losses at the start of the season to sit pretty at the pointy end of the standings, the West Coast have fallen rapidly over the past two months.

They’re fresh of a painful three-point loss at the hands of the Demons last week that saw them give up a three-goal lead in the final quarter.

For the Bulldogs, they too are coming into this one off the back of a thrilling contest, this time on the winning side as they just held on against the Kangaroos to take a much-needed one-point win.

In the midst of a tough premiership defence, the Dogs are now sitting equal with the Eagles on 28 points but sit back in tenth on percentage.

Their undulating form has seen them win two and lose three from their last five games.

West Coast got the better of the Bulldogs back in Round 8 with a grinding eight-point win to snap a run of three losses from four games against the Dogs.

They have both won four games each against each other over the last four years, including an incredible three games that have been won by more than 60 points.

Team News

The Bulldogs will welcome back skipper Bob Murphy from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Round 10 against the Saints.

Tom Liberatore has been ruled out though with a cork that won’t go away.

For the Eagles, coach Adam Simpson has been hit with a host of injuries to deal with this week.

Shannon Hurn has been ruled out with concussion troubles, while Will Schofield has failed to prove his fitness as he suffers through a hip injury.

Josh Hill is suffering from illness and Matt Priddis is the final change, being taken out of the side with general soreness and recovery.

This opens the door for veteran Sam Butler, Chris Masten, Sharrod Wellingham and Jack Redden to all come into the side.

Prediction

This is a hard one to pick just because both sides have been so inconsistent this season.

The Eagles are certainly the out of form side leading into this one but this could be the game to turn it back around and head towards the pointy end of the standings again.

The Bulldogs just didn’t show enough last week to be confident in picking them this week and I think their premiership hangover may continue.

West Coast to win by 13