Does the AFL need red cards?

Barely five minutes in to the Friday night match between the Sydney Swans and the Melbourne Demons, the weekend’s agenda was thrown in to disarray by Tomas Bugg’s punch to the jaw of Callum Mills.

Broadcast commentary and social media was immediately overwhelmed by people loudly declaring their view of the event. There were Demons supporters saying the Swans couldn’t complain about it due to former captain Barry Hall’s tendency to hit blokes in the face. There was Tadhg Kenelly suggesting afterwards Bugg may never get picked by Melbourne ever again.

Clearly Bugg is looking at a minimum of a month’s suspension, and yet he was allowed to remain on the field for the rest of the game while the Swans were down a player (and an all-important rotation) for the vast majority of the game.

The other consideration is that Melbourne’s opponents for the next few weeks are going to benefit from Bugg’s absence, but the team against which the original sin was committed gets effectively penalised. Which begs the question, does the AFL need to introduce a red card system, whereby these sorts of acts are immediately penalised?

Knee-jerk rule changes based on outlier events is precisely why the AFL is such a nightmare to umpire. Jonathan Brown said on Fox Footy on Friday night, “you need a black and white rule with the send-off rule otherwise it comes down to an adjudication on the fly”, but Aussie rules is a fast-moving game and black and white interpretations of rules have proven almost impossible.

God knows we don’t need any new rules, and I would prefer the Rules of the Game committee just went on holiday for a few years and let us figure out how the bloody game works.

Re introducing red cards: stfu. These kneejerk responses to prevent outliers from happening are why the game is a twisted mess already. — Realistic Sideburns (@riotoussideburn) July 1, 2017

But in the aftermath of the years of chaos around the sub rule, and the game’s increasing focus on concussion, the industry is yet to sit and really think holistically about how to best protect players. So let’s actually have a think about this and get it right.

The guiding principle in any of this has to be player welfare. If a player is concussed, they need to come off the field immediately, and we have to do everything we can to encourage teams to prioritise care over results.

To that end, teams should not be penalised for putting player welfare first rather than trying to get a player back on the field when they shouldn’t be out there. But equally teams should not be disadvantaged because one of their players have been taken out of the game – especially for ‘non-football acts’ such as Bugg’s hit on Mills, or Bachar Houli’s strike on Jed Lamb the week before.

So with that in mind, here are a few possible options for addressing the issue.

Options

22 + 1

If a player is rubbed out due to concussion, one of the team’s emergencies can take the field

John Longmire on 3AW on Saturday floated the idea of allowing an emergency to take the place of a concussed player

Red card to equalise the bench

If a player is rubbed out due to foul play, the assailant can take no further part in the match.

Assailant’s team keep 18 on the field, but only three on the bench – equal with the victim’s team

Red card from on high

like with cricket’s match referees, have someone from head office (or maybe even the goal review umpire) be the one charged with administering red cards.

Make it so the red card can only be issued at quarter breaks; much better to discourage knee-jerk reactions, and to give this umpire more time to review footage and get the adjudication right.

Don’t want to give control of it to the field umpires given how much can happen behind play.

Don’t want decisions made from 100m away.

This might allow some consistency – as much as AFL is ever able to provide

Reduce rotations

If a player is rubbed out due to foul play, the assailant’s team should have their interchange cap reduced by 25 per cent.

This doesn’t presume guilt or innocence of assailant, but acknowledges impact on victim’s team.

Potential issues

Without wishing to impugn the ethics of club medical staff, employees of a football club are all geared towards winning football games.

If a player is right on the edge of being allowed to return or being benched, will a club employee always make the decision based on player welfare? And in the above scenarios, might a club employee make the call to write a player off so that they can get fresh legs on, or a more advantageous match-up?

As I said earlier, the absolutely essential thing is that there are no compromises made around player welfare. So perhaps in these scenarios it makes sense to require independent medical officials, unaffiliated with either club, to make the adjudication about a player’s ability to return to the field.

Another option is that any player taken out of the game with concussion must miss their next game as well – which would certainly remove any suspicion about ‘gaming the system’ – but I worry that such a penalty would make clubs and players more hesitant to rule a player out of a game.

There has already been some push back against this idea of an emergency talking the field, with AFL Operations Manager Simon Lethlean saying that this is essentially a substitution rule, which was taken away after years of complaining by coaches and players. But the substitution rule was a forced substitution rule, in that you essentially had to use the substitution during a match regardless of whether you had an injury or not, and it took on a whole new level of strategy in trying to time substitutions for maximum impact.

The suggestions above are an emergency substitution rule, whereby you can only use it as a replacement for a player that cannot take further part in the match.

Whatever happens with Tomas Bugg we are sure to hear more debate about send-offs and red cards. Let’s just hope the AFL make a sensible decision, and we don’t end up with more confusion and inconsistency.