Bruce’s big moments deliver St Kilda win

St Kilda have defied inaccuracy, and a constant Fremantle who lead for much of the game, to stun the Dockers and win by nine points in a often heated match at Domain Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a first quarter that was pretty evenly matched, it was Fremantle who managed to largely take control – of the scoreboard at least, booting four goals to the Saints’ one.

The Saints, though, did kick five behinds – a ominous sign of the inaccuracy that was to haunt them throughout the game.

Fremantle’s star ruckman Aaron Sandilands also suffered an hamstring injury which meant he was to take no further part in the game.

The second quarter was a much more competitive affair, with Freo withstanding a stern challenge from a still inaccurate St Kilda outfit to lead by a meagre three points at half time.

St Kilda hit back with five goals to Freo’s three, but both sides let a couple of opportunities go past them.

The quarter was an entertaining one, especially for the hosts, as youngsters Brennan Cox and Sean Darcy booted their first goals in AFL footy, but was marred by a number of incidents, mainly involving Hayden Ballantyne.

Steven was reported for striking Ballantyne, while Jake Carlisle was involved in another incident with the Freo forward a few minutes later that sparked a melee and a number of confusing free kicks and reversals.

The third quarter was much the same: two very competitive teams going at it, but St Kilda’s inaccuracy meaning they were unable to take a scoreboard lead at any point.

A run of four consecutive behinds highlighted this, but with only a five-point deficit at three-quarter time, they were well in contention.

An injury to Sam Gilbert – play was stopped, and he was stretched off – soured the quarter, and means that Freo forward Cam McCarthy might come under scrutiny for his dubious tackle on the injured Saint.

It was a final quarter that lived well up to expectations, with two goals to Tim Membrey putting the Saints in front at one stage, while a sixth goal to Walters propelled Freo back in front.

In the end, it was St Kilda’s momentum that meant they were to take the lead again through a late goal to Josh Bruce – and when he booted another with seconds remaining, it was St Kilda who won the game.

Fremantle were extremely well served by Walters, whose six goals and 32 disposals meant he will surely get the three votes come Brownlow night, and was comfortably best afield.

Ethan Hughes (30 touches, 14 marks), Brad Hill (1 goal, 29 touches) and Lachie Neale (29 touches, six tackles) were all very good for the home side. Young ruckman Sean Darcy (33 hit-outs, 16 touches, one goal) was also brilliant.

Seb Ross (33 touches) was the Saints best disposal getter, whilst Jack Billings (1 goal, 27 disposals) was also excellent.

Jack Steele was a pressure machine, with a sensational 17 tackles (including a brilliant run-down tackle on Freo youngster Brennan Cox), and Leigh Montanga (8 marks, 22 touches) put in a great performance.

St Kilda play Richmond next Saturday night in what’s shaping to be a brilliant, top eight clash, whilst Fremantle travel to Victoria to play North Melbourne in a vital clash that they simply must win to be in contention for finals.