Cherry-Evans sends a powerful reminder to Queensland selectors

Queensland selector Darren Lockyer challenged Daly Cherry-Evans to produce a man-of-the-match performance against the Warriors to win back his Maroons State of Origin jumper.

And the Manly halfback responded in kind, as he played a starring role in the Sea Eagles 26-22 come-from-behind victory over the Warriors in Perth on Saturday.

Manly trailed 16-0 and had just 10 play-the-balls in the opening 20 minutes at nib Stadium, before Cherry-Evans took hold of the match with a dominant display to put the Sea Eagles third on the NRL ladder.

He set up two tries, including one from a 40-metre break in the last play before halftime to level the scores, and another for Dylan Walker with a cut-out ball in the second half after he had forced back-to-back dropouts.

Asked after the game whether he thought he’d done enough to earn his first Origin jersey since 2015, Cherry-Evans was hopeful he would be joining the Maroons in camp as a replacement for the injured Johnathan Thurston.

“I hope I have because I definitely want to be there,” he told Fox Sports.

“Only time will tell. I’ll certainly have my phone on me on Monday.”

The loss came at a cost for the Warriors, with forward Albert Vete suffering a broken arm, while Ryan Hoffman was a late withdrawal with a broken foot.

The Warriors’ best attacking raid late in the game came when Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad fumbled a ball in goal, while Shaun Johnson was put into touch 10 metres out in the dying minutes by Manly winger Akuila Uate.

“I had my eyes shut when Johnson had the ball,” Manly coach Trent Barrett said.

“It was good scramble.”

Johnson had earlier set up two tries in the opening seven minutes, before Manly scored five straight tries in 20 minutes before and after halftime.

“We started to clock out,” Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“That’s why its so disappointing. We’re better than that.”

The Warriors sunk to their ninth straight loss in Western Australia, and are now four points behind eighth-placed Parramatta on the ladder.