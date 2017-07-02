Essendon Bombers vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers will be looking to bounce back quickly from their devastating loss to Sydney when they host the battling Brisbane Lions at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and match updates from 1:10pm (AEST).
With every game crucial in one of the most even seasons in recent memory, time will tell whether the Bombers come to rue their one-point loss to the Swans even more than they already do.
Heading into the match in sparkling form, the Bombers stunned the Swans with a seven-goal burst that put them 18 points up deep into the last quarter, only for three late goals – including an after-the-siren winner from Gary Rohan – to sink them at the death and send them out of the top eight for the moment.
Despite their 6-7 record, the Bombers are only three games and percentage out of the top four, and a big win over the Lions could go a long way towards removing the “percentage” part of that equation.
It has become commonplace in 2017 to refer to Brisbane as “the only team that can’t make the finals”. And languishing two games and a sizeable percentage behind the 17th-placed North Melbourne with just two wins to their name, that moniker is accurate.
Yet despite their dismal winning record and some thumping losses, the Lions have certainly taken a step forward under new coach Chris Fagan, with some competitive performances giving fans some hope there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The loss of captain Dayne Beams with a serious shoulder injury is a devastating blow, however, and it will be up to his deputies Dayne Zorko and Tom Rockliff, alongside youngsters Hugh McCluggage, Rhys Mathieson and Lewis Taylor to pick up the slack in the engine room.
Prediction
This game really depends on Essendon’s mood. If the Bombers are seeing red after last week’s loss to Sydney, then they will come out here to prove a point and it’s difficult to see anything other than a pummelling occurring.
If, on the other hand, they are left flat and dejected after letting four points slip through their fingers, they may just go through the motions here expecting a win, and that will open the door for the Lions to snatch a victory.
In this season, it’s hard to say which Essendon we will get, so I might just tip safely in this one and go down the middle.
Essendon to get back on the winners’ list by 35 points
Harris Andrews has been a shining light for the Lions this season, taking a number of scalps in a defence constantly under siege, and in his 50th game, he has one of the toughest tests in footy on a rampaging Joe Daniher.
Can the Lions rise to the challenge and continue to show that in 2017, anything’s possible? Or will the Bombers rain more misery on the visitors?
Can the Lions rise to the challenge and continue to show that in 2017, anything's possible? Or will the Bombers rain more misery on the visitors?
1:54pm
Daniher accidentally soccers it out on the full just inside the Lions’ attacking 50, Zorko takes the free but takes a perplexingly long time to centre it so that when he does, the Bombers have numbers back and Goddard fills the hole to take the saving mark virtually uncontested.
1:53pm
INJURY ALERT: Darcy Gardiner has headed to hospital with that hyperextended elbow. Done for the day,
and by the sounds of it, it might be a few weeks as well on the sidelines.
1:52pm
GOAL BRISBANE
Chaos ball into the 50 from Fantasia in front of Daniher, but Harris Andrews does brilliantly to shove it off the ball and clear for the Lions! And Brisbane work it down the line and forward, Taylor goes long and Zorko marks in the square! He plays on quickly and pops it through! Superb stuff from Harris Andrews.
Essendon 3.6 (24)
Brisbane 2.4 (16)
Q2, 15.18 left
1:50pm
BEHIND ESSENDON
Bombers swarm forward again from the kick-out, Walker pinged for holding the ball by Hooker, spills to Zaharakis who runs to 40…misses narrowly. Could have run even closer, too.
Essendon 3.6 (24)
Brisbane 1.4 (10)
Q2, 16.45 left
1:49pm
BEHIND BRISBANE
Berry wins a free for holding the ball on McKenna after another pretty soft HTB free goes against Rockliff, goes long from the 50 and Barrett marks in the pocket. His snap hits the post.
Essendon 3.5 (23)
Brisbane 1.4 (10)
Q1, 17.15 left
1:46pm
Second term underway and the Bombers get the first clearance forward, Robertson is gang-tackled and we’ll have a ball-up in the Bombers’ forward 50.
1:42pm
A pretty by the numbers first quarter at Etihad Stadium, with the Bombers holding a 14-point lead over Brisbane. Two goals inside ten minutes for the Bombers heralded an ugly day for the Lions, but to their credit, they stuck tough and capitalised on some ordinary forward 50 entries from the Bombers to keep the margin down for the rest of the term. They’ve looked scrappy and sloppy with ball in hand, but their work without the ball to tackle and provide an option has been excellent. They’ve got a long way to go, but they’re on the right track to being a good side. Hugh McCluggage was terrific that quarter, with his work rate standing out to finish with 7 possessions, while the Lions have looked eager to get the ball in Daniel Rich’s hands at all opportunities. For the Bombers, Joe Daniher has a couple of goals and Brendon Goddard had 13 touches, but there weren’t too many standouts in that quarter.
Not long to go until the start of the second term!
1:39pm
Rockliff goes long down the line and the siren sounds to thwart any potential Brisbane attack.
1:37pm
Considering the Bombers’ dominance around the ground and the opennes of their attacking 50, the Lions have done well to stem the bleeding after it looked ugly early. If they can keep this 14-point margin until quarter time, it will be a win for them.