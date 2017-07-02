Fekitoa into All Blacks squad for decider

Malakai Fekitoa has been recalled to the All Blacks squad and is a strong chance to start the deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Fekitoa, 25, was to join the New Zealand squad in Auckland ahead of Saturday’s third Test and is a chance to start.

Injury to Ryan Crotty and the likely suspension of Sonny Bill Williams – who was to face a judicial hearing later on Sunday – prompted coach Steve Hansen to boost his midfield stocks.

The versatile Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to start at Eden Park but Hansen must choose whether to insert Fekitoa at centre or stick with rookie second five-eighth specialist Ngani Laumape, who made a sound debut in the second Test loss in Wellington.

Laumape entered the game in the 25th minute, replacing flanker Jerome Kaino, who was forced to make way when Williams was sent off, ensuring a full contingent of backs.

Fekitoa was an unlucky omission from the Test squad and subsequently enjoyed a strong game in the Highlanders’ win over the midweek Lions.

Capped 23 times, he played in 10 of the 14 Tests last year, making eight starts.