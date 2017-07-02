Hawthorn Hawks vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks and Collingwood Magpies will clash at the MCG on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to keep their finals hopes alive. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 3:20pm (AEST).

Hawthorn are coming of one of their best wins of the season as they went to across the border to beat at that time the top of the ladder Adelaide by 14 points.

It was an Alastair Clarkson masterclass as he showed the rest of the league on how to beat Adelaide.

Luke Hodge and Shaun Burgoyne, who many people have criticised throughout the season, played superb and were the catalyst behind the victory.

Collingwood turned out a very poor performance last week as they were completely outclassed by Port Adelaide to go down by 31points but it could have been much worse.

All the usual suspects had big games with Pendlebury, Treloar, Sidebottom and Adams combining for 132 disposals and on the whole, they had 78 more touches then the opposition but six less inside 50s. A lot of sideways ball movement from the Pies.

Hawthorn will welcome back defender Ben Stratton but will be missing Paul Puopolo who is out with a groin. Stratton will help the young defence as his able to play on both smalls and talls.

In what is the most interesting team selection this week Collingwood have dropped key defender Ben Reid who many believe is top 5 most important players for them. Buckley has decided to go with Goldsack and Dunn.

The Pies also welcome back gun forward Jamie Elliot. Josh Thomas will play his first game in almost 1000 days after his drug suspension and they also bring in Mason Cox and Jackson Ramsay.

5 of the top 20 disposal winners in the comp are playing today so expect it to be a high possession game it will be just about how much damage they major ball winners can do for both sides.

Prediction

This game is an absolute coin toss. I honestly can’t pick any team with either confidence going in to today. If Hawthorn can replicate last week’s performance they should be winning but Collingwood prior to last week were playing some decent football albeit against some weak opposition.

Hawthorn by 1

