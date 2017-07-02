Jeff Horn wins the Battle of Brisbane via unanimous decision

Jeff Horn has defeated Manny Pacquiao in the Battle of Brisbane via a unanimous points decision with the three judges crowning him the winner 117-111, 115-113, 115-113.

Horn looked in trouble at the end of the ninth round and was told by the referee that the fight might be stopped if he didn’t lift in the tenth.

However, Horn got a second wind and came home with a strong finish to last through the full 12 rounds and eventually be crowned the winner on points.

More to come.