Lions vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The African conference resumes with Super Rugby as we enter the last few games of round–robin. The last fixture of the weekend sees the Lions host the Sunwolves at Emirates Park, Johannesburg. Join us at The Roar for live updates and a blog at 1:15am AEST.
The Sunwolves, who are in search of their first win away from home, have a mammoth task of beating a very strong Lions side.
Coach Filo Tiatia has rung in 12 changes to the side the lost 47-7 to the Cheetahs at the end of May. The side will likely be led by South African Willie Britz who starts at No.8.
The Lions will be quite familiar with the position their sitting in, currently placed second in the combined log.
They will look to rectify the blunder they committed in 2016 by finishing top of the log in the regular 2017 season.
The home side will be without their captain and Springbok captain, Warren Whitely, who suffered an injury during the Springboks’ successful June Test Series against France.
They will be led by Springbok flanker Jaco Kriel who looked impressive for the Boks, after returning from injury.
Despite being without their regular captain, the Lions still boast nine Springboks in the starting XV.
Ross Cronje returns from concussion to partner up with fellow Bok Elton Jantjies.
The likes of Malcom Marx, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith will look to dominate upfront in the forward pack, while the likely back row comprising of Courtnall Skosan, Andries Coetzee and Ruan Combrinck will be too much to handle on attack.
Prediction
The Lions are on a hot home winning streak having won their last 12 games on home turf.
There is no doubt that the Lions are to walk away as victors, but it is a case of by how much.
They should run away with it by 30 points or more.
1:47am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:47am | ! Report
Combrinck may have registered the Lions fourth try. TMO checking for double movement.
1:42am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:42am | ! Report
19′ Another brilliant scrum by the Lions. They shift the ball out wide. After a few phases a cut pass is made to Kwagga Smith who hits the gap and scores. Janjties converts. Lions 21-0 Sunwolves
1:37am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:37am | ! Report
Forward pass off the scrum by the Sunwolves. Lions have a scrum
1:32am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:32am | ! Report
Another brilliant scrum by the Lions. The ball is picked by Kriel who powers over for a try. Janjties converts. Lions 14-0 Sunwolves
1:29am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:29am | ! Report
Off the restart the Lions lose the ball forward. Scrum Sunwolves.
1:27am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:27am | ! Report
5′ Try!! Lions with a strong scrum and Cronje snipes to score. Janjties converts. Lions 7-0 Sunwolves
1:24am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:24am | ! Report
Skosan knocked the ball on. Sunwolves have a scrum on their 5m.
1:23am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:23am | ! Report
After the Sunwolves built a lot of phases the Lions turned over the ball. Coetzee kicks and the chace is on. Skosan might have scored. TMO decision
1:18am
Vusi Gubeni said | 1:18am | ! Report
Kickoff!!! Janjties gets the match underway.