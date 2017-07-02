Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn undercard: WBO welterweight title fight, live round-by-round updates, blog

Brisbane’s unbeaten underdog Jeff Horn has a huge challenge in front of him, taking on Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao for his WBO welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live round-by-round updates and debate as Horn chases his dream.

Brisbane born and bred, Horn will have the support of more than 50,000 local fans. The bout will break the record for the largest crowd (38,000) for an Australian fight, held by super featherweights Jeff Fenech and Azumah Nelson for their 1992 world title fight at Princes Park in Melbourne. Fenech was upset that day with Nelson winning by a TKO in the 8th round.

Horn is a 29-year-old fighter on the rise, while 38-year-old Pacquiao isn’t the fighter he once was. Whether the timing of this challenge is right for Horn remains to be seen.

Plenty of people have written off his chances, but people have done that throughout both his amateur and professional career and been proven wrong so far.

Horn went to the London Olympics as an amateur and was one fight away from winning Australia’s first Olympic boxing medal since 1988. Since turning pro, he has an unbeaten record.

But he’s never faced anyone with anywhere near the big fight experience and credibility of Pacquiao, who is an 11-time world champion across an incredible eight weight divisions.

This will be a massive challenge for Horn but there are recent precedents for ageing boxing stars coming to Australia and being beaten.

In 2009, Danny Green stopped a 40-year-old Roy Jones Jr in the first round, and in 2013 Anthony Mundine stopped a 42-year-old Shane Mosley in the seventh.

Pacquiao isn’t as old or as far past his prime as those fighters were though.

Below are four reasons why Horn can win, and four reasons why he can’t.

Why Jeff Horn will win

1. Pacquiao has lost three of his last eight fights. He isn’t the fighter he was and hasn’t knocked anyone out since Miguel Cotto in 2009.

2. Horn is a fighter on the rise and is hungry for success. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and he has the punching power to trouble Pacquiao if he can land his big shots.

3. Horn is fighting in front of his home town fans and that will lift him for the performance of his life.

4. Horn has a height and reach advantage.

Why Pacquiao will win

1. Jeff Horn has never been in the ring with someone of Pacquiao’s experience and ability.

2. Pacquiao is used to going 12 rounds with top level fighters. He’s been doing it for years. Horn has only gone 12 rounds once in his career.

3. Pacquiao knows that a loss will most likely end his career. He’ll be motivated to ensure that doesn’t happen.

4. Horn’s height and reach advantage will count for nothing against Pacquiao’s speed and aggression.