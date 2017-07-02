Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

Pride, bragging rights, and movement off the bottom of the ladder are all on the line when the embattled Newcastle Knights take on the injury stricken Wests Tigers in a battle of the wooden spoon contenders. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog starting from 2pm AEST.

You’d be forgiven if you thought that this contest didn’t look like the most appetising on paper.

Tied on competition points, the Tigers and Knights are separated by a point differential of only 33 at the dead bottom of the table.

Looking at both sides recent form, this game is tough to call.

The Wests Tigers have been awful this season. Ivan Cleary’s men have been hit with injuries, and they’ve already announced the departures of three of their big four to rival clubs for season 2018.

However, there have been flashes of gold in the pan, not least their stirring performance against the Cronulla Sharks two weeks ago.

In a match they should’ve won, they lost their grip on the match in the dying stages of the game and their losing streak continued.

A lacklustre performance against the Titans last start, however, was more indicative of how 2017 has gone for the men from the West.

The Tigers are on a seven-game losing streak, and if they record their eighth that will be their longest losing streak in the clubs history.

They also welcome back superstar James Tedesco from an ankle complaint. Will these two factors combined be enough to push them over the line?

The Knights will be boosted by the return of Jamie Buhrer who should provide a steady head to a team that desperately needs leaders right now.

They have objectively been better than the Tigers this season, and have had close losses to the Sharks, Dragons and the Sea Eagles.

Who knows? These two sides could surprise us. I’m tipping it to be the game of the round as two sides with nothing to lose meet on a brisk Sunday in Newcastle.

Prediction

Newcastle haven’t been awful this season, and this is a perfect opportunity for them to repay the faith of their ever loyal home crowd.

Expect the men in blue and red, spurred on by the return of Buhrer to make comfortable metres up the middle and play an expansive brand of football.

They may concede a few, but I can’t see them getting beaten in front of their home crowd.

Knights by 14.

