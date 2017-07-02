Queensland depth to be put to test in decider

Cameron Munster looks set to be named at centre for Queensland despite his club coach Craig Bellamy backing him for the five-eighth position.

With Johnathan Thurston out for the season, the Maroons need a new no.6 and for Bellamy the choice is simple.

“For next week I honestly believe his best position is at six. I think if we are just looking at whether Cameron is better in the centres or at five-eighth then I’d say five-eighth,” the super coach stated.

The problem Queensland coach Kevin Walters has if Munster is to play pivot he has severely limited options as to who plays centre, with Darius Boyd ruled out.

It would be highly unlikely he would recall Justin O’Neill who had a shocker in Game 1, although previously he has never let his state or country down.

The Sharks Ricky Leutele is an option, the Premiership-winning outside back has been very solid for Cronulla for a number of years now and has the toughness and solidity to play Origin.

Another player outside the box would be South Sydney’s Hymal Hunt. The former Melbourne centre has played under 20s for Queensland and represented the Junior Kangaroos so has been in the system, and like Leutele plays with a physicality suited to Origin.

In reality the Queensland selectors will be deciding between Munster or shifting Gagai, although Gagai’s defensive frailties are well known so exposing him at centre could backfire for the Maroons when he has been their best back on the wing.

That does just leave 22-year-old Munster to slot in a left centre ideally suited as a left footed kicking option also for the Maroons. He would be surrounded by Melbourne teammates and is strong defensively so for a debut player he could be Queensland’s best bet.

That would leave a showdown for the five-eighth position with Corey Norman looking to be the preferred option over Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Brisbane’s Ben Hunt.

The Cowboys’ Michael Morgan has been a game breaker coming off the interchange so as Bellamy also stated you would leave him there to perform the same anticipated heroics for the series decider.

“Obviously Michael Morgan is on the bench and I’m not trying to tell Queensland what they should be doing but Morgan has done a great job in that position.”

Still just 26 years old, Norman is injury free, very experienced with over 130 first grade games and playing much more mature these days taking on the chief play making role at the Eels.

The former Bronco would not be overawed by the occasion and like Anthony Milford in Game 1 has a touch of attacking unpredictability to his game that favours his selection.