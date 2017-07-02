Rabbitohs overpower Panthers 42-14

The Panthers led 8-nil and looked comfortable in the opening half before losing control of a match they would go on to lose by 28 points against a very committed Rabbitohs outfit.

From the moment Moylan produced a shocking pass for Johnston to race away and score, the Rabbitohs seized momentum and went on to score 42 unanswered points in a superb effort from the 2014 premiers.

Johnston in particular had a night to remember, scoring five tries. Bunnies stars Sam Burgess and Adam Reynolds also pitched in with very strong performances.

This is just the confidence boost the Rabbitohs needed as we head into the final stage of the season. They are now on six wins and within touching distance of a top eight birth provided they go on a strong winning run, beginning next week against the Roosters.

If they can replicate the form and intensity they showed today, the Rabbitohs will give themselves every chance of booking an unlikely finals birth.

As for the Panthers, their underwhelming season hit a new low this afternoon, and like the Raiders before them, look set to miss out on finals football after many pundits tipped them for glory at the beginning of the season.

If Penrith hope to revive their campaign, beating Manly next week at home now is a must.