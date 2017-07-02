SBW cops four-week ban for shoulder charge

Sonny Bill Williams admits he “let my brothers down” with his sending off in the All Blacks’ 24-21 loss in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Midfield back Williams cut a contrite figure after learning he had been banned for four weeks for the shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson early in the Test in Wellington on Saturday.

He will miss the third and deciding Test, along with the Blues’ final game of the Super Rugby season against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on July 15.

The 31-year-old’s biggest concern was having let down his teammates when he became the first All Black sent off in a Test for 50 years.

His 25th-minute dismissal played a key part in the Lions levelling the series and ending a run of New Zealand home Test wins dating back to 2009.

“Obviously really disappointed, but happy with being able to get in there and say my piece,” Williams said in a brief statement outside NZ Rugby headquarters after a three-hour hearing on Sunday night.

“They’ve come to the conclusion that it was reckless, it wasn’t intentional. I’ve got in contact with Anthony and I’ve apologised to him, but very disappointed that I was sent from the field last night and let my brothers down.”

Williams pleaded guilty to unnecessary contact to the head.

The three-man judicial panel deemed the offence warranted a six-week suspension but that was reduced when mitigating factors including his early admission, his disciplinary record and remorse were factored in.

The All Blacks clearly anticipated a suspension, announcing hours earlier that Highlanders Malakai Fekitoa would join them ahead of the third Test at Eden Park.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had also provided an insight into how Williams felt.

“He’s disappointed. Not for himself, he accepts he’s made a mistake, but he’s disappointed because he’s let the team down,” Hansen said.

“We can’t go back and change it. People make mistakes. It’s a fluid game, it’s a fast game, it’s a physical game so we’ve got to move on from it.”