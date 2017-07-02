Seriously Port, what have I done to deserve this?

Hi Port, it’s Joel here. You know, that guy who puts himself through two and half hours of your games every week, despite the fact I know what you’re about to put me through.

So, I just finished watching your capitulation against another top eight side, and I thought it was time to pen some words.

Now, I know other fan-bases have it worse than me, but I don’t believe that should discredit the ten years of pain you’ve inflicted on me.

I’ve tried convincing people that you were back this season. I’d argue that you’d played all the contenders tough, and that you were putting weaker teams to the swords like you should. I tried telling people that you’d eventually start getting wins against top eight sides because there was still improvement in the side.

I was wrong.

I should have given up after the West Coast game. Then I should have given up again after the Geelong game. I certainly should have given up after the Essendon game.

I tried denying it, telling myself that we were the better side against West Coast who only lost because we couldn’t kick straight. Or that we only lost to the Cats because of the umpiring in the last quarter.

But I was just kidding myself. I knew this was a mentally weak side who couldn’t get it done against a good side. I knew that we were a mediocre side boosted by our easy schedule.

So now it’s time for me to give up the argument. Everything they’re saying about you is right.

Everyone calling you a front runner? They’re all correct.

Everyone calling you a flat track bully? They’re right too.

And those people that say you’re pretenders that don’t deserve a spot in The 8? I hate to say it, but they’re probably right as well.

You have now killed any hope I had for this season. A smart man wouldn’t have any hope to begin with, but I guess there’s a small part of me that thought this may be the year you reward your supporters with a bit of consistency.

It’s not just this year though. This is the third straight year you’ve done this to me.

I’ve had to put up with two years of under-achieving already, and now you’re putting me through a third.

And what makes it more painful is the fact that there was a glimpse of all of this being over three years ago. To have been within a kick of the grand final makes all of this even harder to swallow.

We finally had some kind of semblance that you’d exit yourselves from football purgatory, some hope that the pain of the last ten years would be over.

But alas, you’ve just pulled another typical Port Adelaide capitulation.

So, this is me demanding some results to make up for the ten years of proverbial that you’ve put me through.

Time to make up for all the times someone’s given me the old ‘119’ argument, because I don’t think that one’s ever going away.

Or all the tarp jokes that have been made at my expense, because that’s not getting old.

And that infamous “Port versus the Bye” video. If I had a dollar for every time I was tagged in that video, I’d be rich enough to buy the club and try and drag you out of this funk first-hand.

Let’s face it, it’s time to start giving back to the fans. Time to start showing a bit of effort when the games not on your terms. Time to start beating mediocre Richmond sides at home.

Despite all this, you’ll probably play finals this year. That’ll just give me the opportunity to watch you get eliminated in the first week.

And all this while the cross town rivals are sitting on top of the ladder.

So Port, this is me saying that I’ve given up for the year. You’ve defeated me. You’ve finally got me to the point where I’ve stopped believing that you can provide me with the success I’ve been yearning for.

But I’m a sucker.

I know I’ll be back next year with the same hope that I foolishly start each season with.

I know I’ll be back trying to convince people that Port will be good this year, trying to convince people that the last three years were a blip for an otherwise good side.

And I beg of you Port, please don’t make me regret it.