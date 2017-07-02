South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers are coming off a tough defeat to the Cowboys last week and need to get back into the winner’s circle against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.
Penrith’s recent winning momentum has come to a halt after succumbing to a North Queensland side minus Johnathon Thurston up in Townsville.
The Panthers remain in the hunt for a top eight birth, but really need to start stringing wins together if they are to give themselves a chance of pulling off an unlikely premiership triumph.
Today, they face off against a Rabbitohs outfit that has struggled all season since the tragic season-ending injury to superstar fullback Greg Inglis in the opening round.
Needing a win to stay in touch with the top eight, the Panthers really should get the job done this afternoon against a side not in contention for finals football.
With that said, the Panthers have underperformed for the majority of the season and can ill-afford to let hubris get the better of them on a day where two competition points is a must for last season’s NRL semi-finalists.
If the Bunnies wish to cause a significant upset, shutting down Matt Moylan is a must. Moylan’s form has improved significantly over the past five weeks or so, culminating in a decisive performance against the Canberra Raiders a few weeks back that allowed his team to secure victory against all the odds.
Prediction
If the Panthers are able to skip out to an early lead, this match could get ugly for the bunnies. The longer the game stays close however, the more likely the Rabbitohs will pull off a significant upset.
With still everything to play for though, the Panthers should get the job done comfortably.
Panthers by 16
4:51pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:51pm | ! Report
35′ – Bunnies with the momentum here. Kick finds touch. South Sydney with all the energy at the moment minus Inglis. Penrith have to be careful.
Rabbitohs 12
Panthers 8
4:50pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:50pm | ! Report
Well the bunnies are toiling well and have the lead here. Penrith have to roll up their sleeves now. Like the Raiders before them, Penrith are struggling against a team that has shown up ready to compete.
Rabbitohs 12
Panthers 8
4:49pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:49pm | ! Report
Gee Mansour is a great player but you can exploit his aerial ability big time as Reynolds does here. Perfect kick for Burns to regather and score in the corner! Mansour didn’t have a chance.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Rabbitohs 12
Panthers 8
4:47pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:47pm | ! Report
TRY RABBITOHS
Rabbitohs 10
Panthers 8
4:46pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:46pm | ! Report
29′ – Bunnies go on the attack and in a position to secure the lead against the run of play it has to be said. Farah with a poor kick. Ball batted back. Burgess with the kick and Mansour has to concede the drop-out.
Rabbitohs 6
Panthers 8
4:44pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:44pm | ! Report
27′ – Panthers on the attack but the bunnies holding firm. Mansour dummies over from close range but he is held up! Bunnies hold on well.
Rabbitohs 6
Panthers 8
4:42pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:42pm | ! Report
26′ – Penrith on the attack as they continue to get the better of territory. Only possess a two point lead though. Need to cash in as they win another penalty.
Rabbitohs 6
Panthers 8