South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers are coming off a tough defeat to the Cowboys last week and need to get back into the winner’s circle against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.

Penrith’s recent winning momentum has come to a halt after succumbing to a North Queensland side minus Johnathon Thurston up in Townsville.

The Panthers remain in the hunt for a top eight birth, but really need to start stringing wins together if they are to give themselves a chance of pulling off an unlikely premiership triumph.

Today, they face off against a Rabbitohs outfit that has struggled all season since the tragic season-ending injury to superstar fullback Greg Inglis in the opening round.

Needing a win to stay in touch with the top eight, the Panthers really should get the job done this afternoon against a side not in contention for finals football.

With that said, the Panthers have underperformed for the majority of the season and can ill-afford to let hubris get the better of them on a day where two competition points is a must for last season’s NRL semi-finalists.

If the Bunnies wish to cause a significant upset, shutting down Matt Moylan is a must. Moylan’s form has improved significantly over the past five weeks or so, culminating in a decisive performance against the Canberra Raiders a few weeks back that allowed his team to secure victory against all the odds.

Prediction

If the Panthers are able to skip out to an early lead, this match could get ugly for the bunnies. The longer the game stays close however, the more likely the Rabbitohs will pull off a significant upset.

With still everything to play for though, the Panthers should get the job done comfortably.

Panthers by 16