Highlights: Tigers trump Knights in spoon fight

The Wests Tigers beat the Newcastle Knights 33-12, and in the process snapped a seven-game losing streak to go off the bottom of the table through a Luke Brooks and Aaron Woods masterclass.

It was all the Tigers from the first whistle.

Luke Brooks spoke of their sides keenness to exploit some of the fragility down the Newcastle left and right edges and boy did they do that.

They opened the scoring through Watene-Zelezniak who was great all afternoon. Dane Gagai tore shreds off of his opposite number, and Luke Brooks and man of the match Aaron Woods were immense.

For the Knights? They travel to play the Bulldogs next, while the Tigers can enjoy their bye week with a win under their belt.

In the end, the Tigers move off the bottom of the ladder and the Knights confirm their spot as cellar dwellers for the time being.