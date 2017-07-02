Twelve talking points from NRL Round 17

Round 17 was an intriguing one, to say the least. Teams are starting to hang by a thread, others completely disappearing, while some are staking their claim for a charge at the premiership. Penalty tries and Origin selection also are hot topics this week. This is The Roar‘s NRL talking points.

Do penalty tries still exist?

I have gripes with the sin bin this year, but for now I’m happy to let that go. Referees are starting to use it, with a number over the weekend.

While I’m hesitant to call out the officiating of the game in this column, there’s a pressing issue that needs to be addressed, and that’s penalty tries.

It seems the definition of the penalty try, and the difference of that and an eight-point try has actually become murky, whether it’s commentators or fans.

Basically, a foul play must prevent a player from scoring to be awarded. An eight-point try, on the other hand must see the try scored and a an act of foul play occur while or after the ball has been grounded.

With that cleared up, we need to discuss why more penalty tries aren’t awarded. The perfect example came during the first game of the weekend, when Marcelo Montoya was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul, yet the penalty try wasn’t awarded.

Given the professional foul prevented the Eels from opening the scoring, it made a baffling set of circumstances. Professional foul to prevent a try being score normally should equal a penalty try – not this time though.

With that instance in mind, it’s not the only one that’s been ignored this year, or in other years and there were other instances over the weekend where a case could have been mounted.

It’s time for referees to get on board with penalty tries as they have done sin bins.

Alex Johnston might not like it, but his best position is on the wing

Seriously, we all know Johnston is one of the best finishers in the competition, but five tries and 200 metres puts a completely new spin on the talent he possesses.

Johnston was able to rip the Panthers edge defence in half to close out Round 17, breaking records and setting career highlights along the way.

Five tries puts him at the equal top of the NRL-era single game try-scoring records, with a denied one about 15 minutes from time robbing him of a chance to hold the record with six.

One of South’s biggest problems with Johnston has been positioning, but he has proven beyond a shadow of doubt his abilities as a winger. In the modern game, they are almost as important as fullbacks – the finishing ability is so often the difference – and Johnston is at the top of the game in that department.

He mightn’t like it, but wing is where he belongs.

The Roosters and Broncos proved they aren’t in the elite class yet

The Roosters and Broncos have been touted as premiership contenders by many in 2017, yet Round 17 told us they probably aren’t quite in that class.

It’s almost unarguable to say the Roosters are ahead of the Broncos at this point in time, but neither are playing out of their skin, and neither, for the most part have been convincing in 2017.

Trent Robinson’s men got blown out of the water by the Cronulla Sharks to the tune of 44-12, and while it must be acknowledged there was no Boyd Cordner, the Roosters were outplayed. They have been solid, but a lot of their wins have been close and not convincing.

When they get smoked by the Sharks like that, you have to question for how long they will be in the premiership discussion.

The Broncos are another side who have at times been unconvincing this year. With a situation in the halves that seems to be a bit up in the air, combinations changing on what seems like a weekly basis with three in the rotation, they have struggled for consistency.

It showed against the Storm, but even more worrying was their effort on defence. They were a team who looked beaten from the opening whistle, and when you give away two tries in sets following kick-offs, it’s simply not good enough.

That suggests there is an attitude problem, and without an exoubrant amount of players in the State of Origin arena, it’s difficult for Wayne Bennett and his troops to use that excuse.

Unless the Roosters and Broncos pick up their act, it’s difficult to see them going deep into September.

Sunday rips the tipping universe in half

What a crazy afternoon. The Knights were favourites to beat a hapless Tigers outfit missing James Tedesco, then the Panthers seemed like dead-set certainties to get over the Rabbitohs.

Well, flip the script somewhat. The Tigers raced out to 20-0 before winning big away from home, before, as already mentioned, Johnston ripped five tries to send the Panthers packing.

Seriously, this competition is about as unpredictable as it gets more often than not.

Surely Kevin Walters picks Daly Cherry-Evans

Let’s tackle this issue head-on. No one in this game is going to be able to replace Johnathan Thurston. He is a once in a generation, no scrap that, possibly once in a lifetime player.

I don’t see many people arguing with the statement that he is the best there has ever been, and probably will be the best there ever is. He is a freak and for the best part of my memory has simply not played a bad game.

Aside from the North Queensland Cowboys (who seemed to cope just fine on Saturday, by the way), the Queensland Maroons need to find a replacement for Game 3.

But who’s it going to be?

Corey Norman, Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt and regular utility option Michael Morgan have all been thrown up as options, but how can coach Walters look past Manly half Cherry-Evans.

For just a moment, let’s completely forget he hasn’t had a great deal of fun at Origin previously. He has matured immensley since then and is playing a brand of football that suggests he would be up to it in 2017.

Chances are he won’t get picked, but if I’m a Queenslander, he’s the one I want. Morgan’s role is locked in off the bench, Munster is needed to play in the centres and Ben Hunt went missing when under pressure against the Storm on Friday.

Norman is an option and he ripped the Dragons in half with his kicking game last week, but again struggled to control things against Canterbury on Thursday.

The Bulldogs go from bad to worse and their season is done

Driving back from holidays on Thursday, I was so looking forward to sitting in front of the TV and watching Thursday night footy.

But oh wow. Oh dear. What on Earth was that? At halftime, the Eels looked like they could have probably skipped away with the game.

Then, they spent most of the second half defending. Sure, some Kenny Edwards brain explosions didn’t help the blue and gold, but the Bulldogs had ample opportunity to win the game.

Instead, they scored just two tries and then lost it in golden point. Sure, the penalty was a bit dodgy that allowed the Eels to march up field, but if Des Hasler’s biggest problem after that game is the referees (as indicated in the press conference), then there are major problems at Belmore.

Of course, we could already tell that after their second half performance, with only Will Hopoate doing anything for the blue and white ending with a ridiculous 329 metres.

Penrith’s resurgence is over

Well, that came to a grinding hault, didn’t it?

The Panthers picked up three on the trot and with Josh Mansour back, Matt Moylan in the halves and Mitch Rein at hooker, they looked like a million bucks.

Their effort in a loss against the Cowboys was admirable, but it was clear Sunday afternoon’s game against the struggling Rabbitohs was going to be a monster.

Instead, they didn’t get out of the dressing sheds. They didn’t even catch the bus to the ground. Johnston ran riot and the Panthers conceded 40 points.

Two losses in a row stings, and while the top eight is still in reaching distance, this is a team who have been inconsistent all season. To break the rut now will take something very special.

Tom Trbojevic the star again

When the State of Origin teams get announced on Monday, don’t be at all surprised if Tom Trbojevic is included on the wing for the Blues, at the expense of Brett Morris.

I should mention, I have no problems with Morris. He is solid, does a job on defence and barely makes an error.

But wow, Trbojevic is simply something else. He is a big reason the Sea Eagles have been so good in 2017 and are beginning to firm as a premiership contender and he caused more havoc with brother Jake and Cherry-Evans in their comeback win over the Warriors.

Trbojevic ran for 183 metres, made two line breaks, scored a double and assisted another. If those stats don’t get Manly fans excited, then nothing will.

How do the Raiders turn things around?

At this point, the green machine might as well start looking to 2018. The finals aren’t out of reach mathematically, but they sure are realistically.

It’s such a shame to see a team with so much attacking potential and talent waste it week in and week out. You see the flashes of brilliance and wonder how anyone is going to stop them, but as soon as they have you wondering that it’s back to something more like, what on Earth are they doing now.

Joseph Leilua and Jordan Rapana are explosive, but there has been no Raiders player who can escape the guilt of inconsistency this season. They simply can’t play 80 minutes, can’t compete with teams and are deservedly well out of the eight because of it.

2018 is a long way away, but the Raiders may need every remaining day to turn things around, sort out their roster and any internal issues and develop a new structure of play.

Teams have them figured out. It’s like reading a book, and with Blake Austin, Jack Wighton and Aidan Sezer seemingly not combining as a spine should, things have gone pear-shaped.

The Dragons jumped the gun on contracts

A month ago, the Dragons announced they had re-signed coach Paul McGregor. Other players had been re-signed in the weeks prior, while both Russell Packer and Josh Dugan announced they were off to the Tigers and Sharks respectively.

At roughly the same time as that final announcement, the Dragons incredible form – the form that had shocked everyone – came to a grinding hault.

They have looked a different team ever since, and it was another crushing blow as they went down to the Gold Coast on Friday.

While the Red V still sit firmly in the bottom half of the eight, they need to turn things around quickly. The problem is, with the exception of Josh Dugan, no one has played consistently well through the losses.

Pressure is mounting from an at times impatient supporter group (trust me, I know). Even though they beat the Knights last week, it’s far from good enough to rest on that.

They have a bye next week, but must fire on the other side of that, potentially with mass team changes.

Have we seen the battle for the spoon?

Newcastle, for the first time in what seems like forever went into the game against the Tigers as favourites, but it worked no favours for them as they quickly fell behind 20-0, going on to lose 33-18.

Even with James Tedesco out, they struggled to get into things and Nathan Brown must now be more than a little concerned about his job security.

As much as Newcastle need to be a re-building effort over a number of seasons, on a day like Miner’s day against a team they should have realistically be able to at least take all the way to the fulltime siren, it’s worrying his side couldn’t get up for the game.

Even more concerning was the decision to drop an in-form Brock Lamb and retain Jaelen Feeney.

Anyway, things didn’t go right for Newcastle by any stretch and they now find themselves down the bottom of the table, two points behind a Tigers team who have a bye up their sleeve (Newcastle don’t) and a slightly superior for and against.

Newcastle winning two more games in the last nine looks like a bit of a pipe dream at the moment, so they are probably going to pick up another spoon.

Cameron Munster makes a genuine Big 4 in Melbourne

Instead of returning to a line that Melbourne are going to win the premiership and no one can stop them – let’s be honest, that’s getting a little repetitive – it’s time to focus on Cameron Munster.

He gives Craig Bellamy’s men a genuine X-Factor, and turns the big three into the big four south of the border.

When you think of Melbourne, you think Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk, dominating off a forward pack led by Jesse Bromwich, Tohu Harris and a number of workhorses.

What some tend to forget is the value that Munster adds. He carved up the Broncos on Friday night, running for more than 100 metres, constantly going through the line and causing havoc on the edges, laying on a try and having a hand in others.

Sure, playing with the other main men makes life easy for him, but Munster has so much natural ability and reads the game brilliantly. He has stood up during the Origin period, done a superb job just about every other week and makes Melbourne absolutely lethal, having a fourth creative player to watch.

Roarers, what did you make of Round 17? Drop a comment and let us know!