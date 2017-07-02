Warner: ‘You can now see first hand what we have to deal with’

David Warner has given Cricket Australia yet another clip as unemployed players prepared to assemble in Sydney for crisis talks.

Warner was among the 230 Australian cricketers who officially joined the ranks of the unemployed on Saturday.

The Australia vice-captain has been the most vocal player in protracted pay talks between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), having repeatedly made it clear this summer’s Ashes could be affected by the spat.

Warner posted a message on social media along with a picture of him and his wife, Candice: “I may be unemployed but I still have the support and backing from this amazing lady. Family is everything to me. I thought the same about my old workplace but I guess I was wrong.

“Thanks to our fans for all your support. You can now see first hand what we have to deal with.”

Other players took a more lighthearted approach after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expired at midnight on Friday, plunging the game into uncertainty.

Injured paceman Mitchell Starc posted a photo on Instagram of him teeing off at a golf course in Wales, saying “thought I’d better give another profession a go”.

The ACA executive and hundreds of players will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Those overseas, such as Starc and Australia captain Steve Smith, are set to dial in to the conference.

Players will discuss a range of topics, with the most pressing being the coming Australia A tour of South Africa.

CA has paid the women’s World Cup squad in advance for the tournament so the next series at risk involves Australia A.

The squad was due to assemble in Brisbane for training on Monday but there is a strong chance players will boycott the trip.

Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh in August and this summer’s Ashes will also be affected if the impasse does not end.

CA and ACA have been deadlocked for months regarding the issue of revenue sharing.

CA wants to scrap the model that has governed players’ salaries since the first MoU was signed 20 years ago, while the union says that won’t happen.