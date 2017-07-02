WATCH: Highlights from Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

The Hornet has done it! Jeff Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in front of more than 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Horn won the fight in a unanimous points decision, with the three judges voting 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 to make him the winner.

He came back from a low point in the ninth round, in which he was uncompetitive and was told by the referee that the fight would be ended if he didn’t lift.

However, he rose to the occassion and fought hard through the remaining three rounds to run out as the winner.