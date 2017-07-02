 

WATCH: Highlights from Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    The Hornet has done it! Jeff Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in front of more than 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    Horn won the fight in a unanimous points decision, with the three judges voting 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 to make him the winner.

    He came back from a low point in the ninth round, in which he was uncompetitive and was told by the referee that the fight would be ended if he didn’t lift.

    However, he rose to the occassion and fought hard through the remaining three rounds to run out as the winner.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.