2017 Tour de France: Stage 3 live race updates, blog

The sprinters will take a backseat on Stage 3 of the Tour de France as the first hilltop finish of the race greets the peloton at the end of 212.5 kilometres in Longwy, with the race crossing three countries. Join The Roar for live coverage and updates from 9:30pm (AEST).
After Marcel Kittel picked up the first on-line stage of the Tour yesterday, it’s time for the classics specialists to come out for some time in the sun – although that’s been lacking in this year’s race.
The opening stages have been hit hard by rain and poor weather conditions, but that’s expected to change today, and the peloton will be glad for it.
Given the race finishes on top of a Category 3 climb, it won’t just be the punchy riders looking to win – it’ll be the general classifications ensuring no time is lost and that they are out of trouble.
Starting out in Verviers, the race will undulate for almost the entirety of the stage, with five categorised climbs greeting the riders. That is made up of three Cateogyr 4 climbs and two Category 3 climbs.
Going almost straight uphill from the startline on the Cote de Sart, it’ll be a strong man’s breakaway that makes it away from the pack. The next obstacle will be the intermediate sprint which is met after 89 kilometres, coming in Wincrange after the race crosses into Luxemburg
The Category 4 ascent of the Cote de Wiltz and Category 3 Cote d’Eschdorf follows shortly afterwards, with the race continuing to undulate. It’ll then be an almost 80-kilometre zone with no recognised climbs, before the final two come in the final 15 kilometres of racing.
The Côte de Villers-la-Montagne, a Category 4 climb will be summited with 15.5 kilometres to go, before the slightly steeper finishing climb sets up the best classics riders with a shot at glory.
The Category 3 Côte des Religieuses is just 1.6 kilometres, averaging 5.8 per cent, but it bites early with a maximum gradient of 11 per cent reached, and the final 500 kilometres being little more than a false flat.
That means the first half of the climb is going to be a real struggle for the sprinters, while riders like Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski, pending on how much freedom he is given will try to kick away.
There is next to no chance the sprinters will get up the first kilometre of the Côte des Religieuses, meaning if others hang on, it’ll be down to Peter Sagan, Michael Matthews and Greg Van Avermaet among others to take the stage.
Prediction
The first kilometre is steep and I expect the race to splinter. The pace will be high thanks to the relentless drive of general classification teams, and while none of those riders will win the stage, it’ll set Gilbert up perfectly.
Geraint Thomas should do enough in support of Chris Froome to hold yellow as well.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 3 from 9:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment as the action unfolds below.
9:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:44pm | ! Report
The next obstacle on today’s stage is the intermediate sprint, coming with 123 km to go. That’s in about 40 kilometres time.
9:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:44pm | ! Report
The breakaway have covered 41.2 km in the first hour.
9:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:38pm | ! Report
With Taylor Phinney not backing up in the breakaway today, he will lose the KoM jersey – even if they split all the climbs, someone in the move will take two points over the Category 3 climb, tying the scores and taking the lead on the back of a higher category climb victory.
Cannondale debutant Nathan Brown went over the first climb of the day (which was very early in the stage) and now sits on a single point, one behind Phinney.
The next climbs don’t come until after the intermediate sprint.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Roarers, let us know. Who are you tipping this evening?
9:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:35pm | ! Report
Well, it’s interesting to see the peloton again keeping the breakaway in touching distance. They gave them no room to move yesterday, and it looks like they are going to play the same card today.
Quick Step have done a lot of the work at the front for now. They are looking out for Belgian Philippe Gilbert and possibly Irishman Dan Martin today, who has half a chance of a solid GC result.
9:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:30pm | ! Report
So, just listing all six breakaway riders in the one sentence.
Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro)
9:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:28pm | ! Report
RACE UPDATE
The breakaway formed pretty easily this morning, with six riders able to skip away from the peloton quickly. They have built an advantage, with the race already taking in a section of the famous Spa Francorchamps race circuit in Belgium. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro) were the first three to get away from the bunch, with Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Frederik Backaert (Wanty) and Nate Brown (Cannondale) being trapped behind by about 20 seconds after ten kilometres. They were able to bridge though, and we now have a six-man group on the front.
They have struggled to make any sort of advantage though, sitting just over 2 minutes in front with 170km to go on the stage.
9:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:28pm | ! Report
Teams Classification After Stage 2, 2017 Tour de France
1. Team Sky @ 14:39:49
2. Quick Step + 0:37
3. Sunweb + 0:58
4. Lotto Jumbo + 1:01
5. Katusha + 1:01
9:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:28pm | ! Report
Young Riders Classification After Stage 2, 2017 Tour de France
1. Stefan Kung (BMC) @ 4:53:15
2. Pierre Latour (AG2R) + 0:20
3. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) + 0:24
4. Timo Roosen (Lotto Jumbo) + 0:29
5. Simon Yates (Orica) + 0:32
9:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:27pm | ! Report
King of the Mountains Classification After Stage 2, 2017 Tour de France
1. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale) – 2 points