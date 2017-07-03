AFL Team of the Week: Round 16

Some huge individual performances headline what was another entertaining round of football in the AFL.

Back Pocket – Nick Haynes (Greater Western Sydney)

The important defender starred in his second game back from a nasty hamstring injury.

Haynes hauled in nine marks on his way to grabbing 26 disposals, keeping Geelong forward Aaron Black to just one goal for the night.

Full Back – Liam Jones (Carlton)

The incredible revival of Liam Jones continued on the weekend, matched up on Adelaide skipper Taylor Walker.

Jones kept Walker to just one goal while amassing 19 disposals and nine important marks. Aside from Alex Johnson’s return to playing footy, perhaps the best footy story of the year.

Back Pocket – Ethan Hughes (Fremantle)

In just his 16th game, the former rookie played an important role in defence for Fremantle against St Kilda.

Hughes collected 30 touches at 83 per cent efficiency, took 14 marks and laid five tackles.

Half Back – Brodie Smith (Adelaide)

The important Crow provided plenty of rebound on Saturday against the Blues, notching up 30 disposals, taking six marks and kicking a goal.

Centre Half Back – Harry Taylor (Geelong)

Returned to the backline and starred for the Cats on Saturday night.

Took on GWS Giants’ tall Rory Lobb, restricting him to just one goal while collecting 22 touches at 81 per cent efficiency, taking six grabs and laying six tackles.

Half Back – Ryan Burton (Hawthorn)

The Rising Star favourite put in another superb display on Sunday against Collingwood.

Burton amassed 29 disposals at 89 per cent efficiency, took six grabs and laid three tackles.

Middle

Wing – Andrew Gaff (West Coast)

The hard-running Eagle was sensational in West Coast’s upset win over the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Gaff collected a career-high 42 possessions, 12 of them contested, took five marks and laid three tackles.

Centre – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

The Brownlow Medallist had to stand tall without the Selwood brothers by his side on Saturday night against the flag favourites and he did all that and more.

Dangerfield finished with an incredible 45 touches, 25 of those contested, 13 clearances, four marks, four tackles and a goal.

Wing – Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Put in another sensational display on Saturday night, leading the Tigers to an important win away from home over the Power.

Collected 36 touches, 10 of them contested, took eight marks, laid four tackles, kicked a goal and set an AFL record for the most amount of broken tackles in a match with eight.

Forward

Half Forward – Bryce Gibbs (Carlton)

The Carlton star was inspirational in his side’s loss to the Crows on Saturday at the MCG.

Gibbs collected 30 disposals, 17 of those contested, won seven clearances, took five marks, laid a huge 15 tackles and kicked two goals.

Centre Half Forward – Tom Lynch (Gold Coast)

After a quiet couple of weeks, Lynch returned to form in a big way on Saturday against North Melbourne.

The Suns’ co-captain finished with 20 touches, eight marks and a haul of five goals.

Half Forward – Michael Walters (Fremantle)

Put in one of the best individual displays that you will see from a player in season 2017 on Sunday against St Kilda.

Walters amassed 32 possessions, 18 of those contested, took six grabs and also kicked a career-high six goals.

Forward Pocket – Dayne Zorko (Brisbane)

Arguably the best player on the ground in Brisbane’s incredible come-from-behind victory over the Bombers at Etihad Stadium.

Zorko collected 30 touches, won seven clearances, took three marks, laid eight tackles and booted two majors.

Full Forward – Jonathon Patton (Greater Western Sydney)

Was a colossus up forward for the Giants in their draw with Geelong on Saturday night.

In a low-scoring game, Patton’s effort to kick four goals from 13 possessions and six marks on Tom Lonergan was incredibly important.

Forward Pocket – Jack Darling (West Coast)

With the Eagles travelling to Melbourne without Shannon Hurn, Josh Kennedy, Mark LeCras, Nic Naitanui and Matt Priddis, they needed a monumental effort to get a win over the reigning premiers on their home deck.

Darling stood tall up forward, collecting 18 touches at 83 per cent efficiency, taking seven marks, laying three tackles and slotting three goals.

Followers

Ruckman – Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton)

The ‘Tractor’ tried valiantly for the Blues in their 12 point loss to Adelaide on Saturday afternoon, finishing with 14 disposals, eight marks, five tackles and 42 hitouts.

Ruck Rover – Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

After his 50-disposal effort against Collingwood earlier in the season that drew some criticism for not impacting on the opposition enough, Mitchell made sure those comments wouldn’t be repeated in the return match on Sunday afternoon at the MCG.

The former Swan collected 35 possessions, 12 of those contested at 85 per cent efficiency, won seven clearances, took seven marks, laid six tackles and, importantly, kicked two final quarter goals.

Rover – Luke Parker (Sydney)

Set the tone for the Swans in their win over Melbourne on Friday night, finishing with 38 touches, 19 of those contested, winning nine clearances, laying six tackles, taking six marks and kicking a goal.

Interchange

Matt Crouch (Adelaide)

The in-and-under Crow was vital in his side’s win over Carlton at the MCG on Saturday.

The younger Crouch brother collected 29 possessions, 14 of them contested, won nine clearances, laying five tackles and kicking an important goal late in the match.

Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast)

Continued his outstanding debut season on the Gold Coast, amassing a career-high 39 disposals, 23 of them contested, winning 10 clearances, taking five marks and laying six tackles.

Jack Newnes (St Kilda)

The hard-running Saint was crucial in getting St Kilda its first win in Perth since 2011, racking up 24 touches at 87 per cent efficiency and taking seven grabs.

Callan Ward (Greater Western Sydney)

The hard-nosed Giants’ co-captain was instrumental in his side’s first ever draw on Saturday night.

Going head-to-head with Patrick Dangerfield, Ward collected 33 possessions, 14 of those contested, won eight clearances, took three marks, laid six tackles and kicked a goal.

Emergencies

Eric Hipwood (Brisbane)

The promising young Lion was a focal point up forward for Brisbane in their upset win over Essendon on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

Hipwood finished with four majors from 12 disposals and three marks.

Daniel Howe (Hawthorn)

A week after a successful tagging job on Adelaide gun Rory Sloane, Howe’s next assignment was Scott Pendlebury in his 250 game milestone.

Did a brilliant job, restricting the Collingwood skipper to 21 touches, racking up 26 disposals of his own, 12 of them contested at 88 per cent efficiency, while also winning eight clearances, taking six marks and laying eight tackles.

Sam Menegola (Geelong)

Did his best to replicate the work of his skipper Joel Selwood in his absence due to concussion on Saturday night against Greater Western Sydney.

Menegola amassed 33 possessions, 10 of those contested, took three grabs, laid five tackles and kicked a goal.

On paper

FB: Nick Haynes (Greater Western Sydney), Liam Jones (Carlton), Ethan Hughes (Fremantle)

HB: Brodie Smith (Adelaide), Harry Taylor (Geelong), Ryan Burton (Hawthorn)

C: Andrew Gaff (West Coast), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Lachie Whitfield (Greater Western Sydney)

HF: Bryce Gibbs (Carlton), Tom Lynch (Gold Coast), Michael Walters (Fremantle)

FF: Dayne Zorko (Brisbane), Jonathon Patton (Greater Western Sydney), Jack Darling (West Coast)

R: Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton), Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn), Luke Parker (Sydney)

I/C: Matt Crouch (Adelaide), Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast), Jack Newnes (St Kilda), Callan Ward (Greater Western Sydney)

EMG: Eric Hipwood (Brisbane), Daniel Howe (Hawthorn), Sam Menegola (Geelong)

By team

Adelaide: Smith, M Crouch (2)

Brisbane: Zorko (1)

Carlton: Jones, Gibbs, Kreuzer (3)

Collingwood: Nil (0)

Essendon: Nil (0)

Fremantle: Hughes, Walters (2)

Geelong: Taylor, Dangerfield (2)

Gold Coast: Lynch, Lyons (2)

Greater Western Sydney: Haynes, Patton, Ward (3)

Hawthorn: Burton, Mitchell (2)

Melbourne: Nil (0)

North Melbourne: Nil (0)

Port Adelaide: Nil (0)

Richmond: Martin (1)

St Kilda: Newnes (1)

Sydney: Parker (1)

West Coast: Gaff, Darling (2)

Western Bulldogs: Nil (0)