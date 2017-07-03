Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik: Wimbledon live scores

Defending champion Andy Murray will look to get his Wimbledon campaign off to a flying start when he takes on lucky loser, 20-year-old Alexander Bublik. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 10pm (AEST).

Bublik only made it into the main draw as a lucky loser after going down in the final round of qualifying to Daniel Brands. It was a marathon fifth set, with the score ending 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 10-12 and he is a deserving entrant.

This will be undoubtedly the biggest match of his career, taking on the world No.1.

Murray is playing in his home grand slam and looking to defend the crown after defeating Milos Raonic in last year’s final.

Murray has had an indifferent 2017, to say the least. His form has been up and down, and inconsistent at best, but he seemed to recapture something near his best in Paris at the French Open.

He made it all the way to the semi-finals in reasonably dominant circumstances, before having Stan Wawrinka come from behind to knock him out. For Murray, it was positive to run deep in the tournament ahead of Wimbledon.

His one match on grass though, as he tries to overcome some minor injuries saw him lose in straight sets to young Aussie Jordan Thompson. It was a huge upset, and the way Murray played the match suggests his form isn’t in top shape ahead of the biggest grand slam on the calendar.

As already mentioned, Bublik had to come through qualification for the tournament after not making it into the main draw of either Stuttgart or Halle.

The youngster, ranked 134 in the world got over Daniel Gimeno Traver and Blake Mott in the first two rounds of qualification, not dropping a set and looking in solid form.

After an epic battle with Brands though, he lost a marathon fifth set 12-10 and was accepted into the draw as a lucky loser.

Grass is in fact, the Kazakhs worst surface, but this will be his grand slam debut and Bublik will be keen to make the most of the second chance opportunity.

The pair have never met before this match, and the winner will take on either Joao Souza or the dangerous Dustin Brown in the second round.

Prediction

It’s impossible to see Murray losing this. Bublik showed he is a fighter in his qualifying loss, but isn’t anywhere near the level of Murray.

Murray in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.