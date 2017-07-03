Ashleigh Barty vs Elina Svitolina: Wimbledon live scores, blog

Australian hopeful Ashleigh Barty has been drawn fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the first round for what will be a battle of the ages. Can the Brisbane local send the Ukrainian crashing out of Wimbledon or will Svitolina get the better of Barty? Join The Roar from around 10:30pm (AEST) for live coverage.
Ash Barty is in prime form heading into Wimbledon, carving her competition on grass after a first round exit at Roland Garros.
The Australian had a scary start at Nottingham dropping the first set in her first round matchup against Tatjana Maria however, she managed to fight back to win in a convincing fashion 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Barty then showed her might against Jana Fett winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 before coming up against Sydney-born Brit Johanna Konta in the quarterfinal, going down 6-3, 7-5.
After a quarterfinal exit at Nottingham, Barty raced out of the gates at Birmingham with wins over Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 7-6 and Barbora Strycova 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
She then moved through to the semifinals after Camila Giorgi retired hurt, dismantling Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 only to be stopped in the final by Petra Kvitova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Barty must target Svitolina’s volley and play an aggressive game at the net. She will benefit largely from her recent hit-outs against top 20 players such as Konta, Strycova, Muguruza and Kvitova.
Svitolina has only had two matches on grass since a quarterfinal loss at Roland Garros. The Ukrainian was on track to meet with Barty in the third round of Birmingham after defeating local Heather Watson 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 however, Camila Giorgi ultimately booked her place against the Australian, outplaying Svitolina in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Svitolina’s preferred surface is clay and she has struggled at Wimbledon before reaching the first round on her first two attempts in 2013 and 2014 and only managing to make it through to the second in both 2015 and 2016.
She will however be entering the tournament in her strongest position ever before at world No.5 as fourth seed.
Barty and Svitolina clashed earlier in the year at the Fed Cup with the Ukrainian getting the better of the Australian, coming up trumps in a three set 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in Kharkiv on hard court.
It is the only time the two have played each other on the WTA Tour.
The winner will play either of Francesca Schiavone or Mandy Minella in the second round.
Prediction
This fixture shapes as one of the most exciting of the first round and should be close fought. Barty knows how to fight back and this battle of two rising stars on the WTA Tour could go down to a tiebreaker.
Svitolina in three sets.
Join The Roar from around 10:30pm (AEST) for live coverage following the completion of Aussie Nick Kyrgios and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.
11:17pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 11:17pm | ! Report
END FIRST SET
Barty on serve, she catches the frame on the backhand to force wide. Svitolina advances to the net but can’t get enough height off the backhand. Barty draws Svitolina to the net and hits the forehand volley winner. Svitolina fires back with a forehand winner down the line. Barty then puts the forehand wide, set point. Svitolina breaks to take the opening set.
Ash Barty 5
Elina Svitolina 7
11:13pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 11:13pm | ! Report
Svitolina on serve, she opens up the court hitting a nice forehand winner. Barty forces it wide off the backhand but manages to move back in front with another forehand winner down the line. Svitolina puts it back to 30-all with a backhand winner. Barty returns service off the backhand into the net but holds on with a forehand winner. Barty drives it deep, advantage Svitolina. Barty stays in it at the net with another backhand winner at the net. Barty drops it off the backhand and Svitolina can’t reach, break point. Big serve from Svitolina and Barty forces. Svitolina moving Barty around the court, hits the backhand winner. Svitolina holds as Barty forces into the net.
Ash Barty 5
Elina Svitolina 6
11:06pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 11:06pm | ! Report
SVITOLINA BREAKS SERVE
Barty on serve, she comes up with a successful challenge to win the forehand winner. Svitolina skims on the net and Barty rushes up to it, caught by the double bounce and can’t quite get the shot away. Barty posts it deep off the forehand, her first serve keeps her within touch as Svitolina forces off the forehand. Svitolina gets break point as Barty pushes it too close to the line making the unforced error, Svitolina showing great composure but Barty plays the forehand volley winner and the Ukrainian can’t get to it from back court. Barty forces it into the net off the backhand, break point. Svitolina breaks with a double fault.
Ash Barty 5
Elina Svitolina 5
11:00pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 11:00pm | ! Report
Svitolina on serve, double fault. She comes back with a forehand winner on open court. Svitolina puts the backhand into the net, before firing away an ace. Barty puts it wide off the backhand and Svitolina holds as Barty fails to return serve.
Ash Barty 5
Elina Svitolina 4
10:58pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:58pm | ! Report
Barty on serve, she forces the forehand into the net. Svitolina struggles to return service off the forehand however and Barty takes back control of her service game, she opens up the court and hits the forehand winner across court at the net. Svitolina forces the backhand and Barty holds.
Ash Barty 5
Elina Svitolina 3
10:54pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:54pm | ! Report
Svitolina on serve, Barty with brilliant footwork to come to the net and leap for a stretched backhand volley winner. She plays the return wide off the backhand before playing it wide. Barty puts it into the net, Svitolina holds with an ace.
Ash Barty 4
Elina Svitolina 3
10:52pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Barty on serve, Svitolina makes the unforced error off the backhand. Barty puts it deep off the forehand before making another error, forced into the net off the backhand. Barty gets back into her groove with a backhand winner. She approaches the net and hits the backhand volley winner, it goes to deuce as her backhand is driven too deep. Svitolina forces the error off the forehand, advantage Barty. The Australian holds as Svitolina puts it into the net off the forehand.
Ash Barty 4
Elina Svitolina 2
10:46pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:46pm | ! Report
BARTY BREAKS SERVE
Svitolina on serve, Barty drops a forehand winner from mid-court but then plays it deep off the sliced backhand. Svitolina double faults for a second time but strikes back with a forehand winner. Barty makes the unforced error getting too much off her forehand. Svitolina does the same on the next point. Barty jams Svitolina with a backhand volley earning break point but makes an unforced error bringing it back to deuce. Barty is brought to the net and forces the forehand volley into the net, she hits a damaging forehand smash winner. Barty posts it wide from the backhand but brings it back to deuce playing the forehand winner down the line after opening the court. The Australian approaches the net and hits a forehand winner to take another break point, Svitolina plays it long and Barty breaks again.
Ash Barty 3
Elina Svitolina 2
10:38pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:38pm | ! Report
SVITOLINA BREAKS SERVE
Barty on seve, she comes to the net and gets her timing wrong, overplaying the forehand volley. Svitolina forces it wide off the forehand. She then makes an unforced error off the backhand from deep in back court, she hits back with a forehand winner to Svitolina’s backhand. Svitolina puts it wide off the backhand as Barty goes on the front feet playing an aggressive point, Barty makes an unforced error to put it to deuce. Svitolina puts it wide off the backhand, but Barty loses advantage with a double fault. The Australian comes to the net allowing Svitolina to come across with a sweeping forehand winner. Barty comes to the net and makes the error, Svitolina breaks back.
Ash Barty 2
Elina Svitolina 2
10:32pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 10:32pm | ! Report
BARTY BREAKS SERVE
Svitolina on serve, she is pushed wide and deep forcing the error off the forehand. Barty with a damaging forehand winner from the return, she then forces an error off the forehand. Barty moves forward and can’t get her timing right forcing it deep. Svitolina double faults, break point. Barty with the break as Svitolina can’t get her footing right and forces the error off the forehand.
Ash Barty 2
Elina Svitolina 1
10:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Yesssss!