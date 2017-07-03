Nick Kyrgios vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert: Wimbledon live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios will be raring to go as he prepares to take on Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert to kick off his Wimbledon campaign. Can the Australian push through injury and move on to the second round or will he fall on broken promises once again? Join The Roar from around 8:30pm (AEST) for live coverage.
Nick Kyrgios is easily one of the most inconsistent players on the ATP Tour and is yet to show just what he is capable of.
The Canberra product will go into his fourth Wimbledon underprepared with a hip injury meaning that he hasn’t had a full hit-out since the French Open earlier in the year.
His hip injury is a cause for concern, forcing him to retire at Queen’s after going down in the first set to American Donald Young 7-6.
The Aussie has cited that his hip is still playing up but is likely to play through in a bid to deliver on his potential.
Wimbledon is by far Kyrgios’ best grand slam tournament having gone deep into the draw in all three appearances.
The 22-year-old famously stormed through to the quarterfinals as a wildcard in his maiden Wimbledon back in 2014 upsetting the likes of Richard Gasquet and Rafael Nadal before eventually falling to Milos Raonic.
In 2015 and 2016, Kyrgios once again showed what he is capable of battling through to the fourth round on both occasions.
The enigmatic and bad-tempered superstar has made a home for himself at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club but interestingly has had poor results at grand slams in 2017 losing in the second round at both the Australian Open and French Open.
Kyrgios must get off to a good start as if he gets on the backfoot early and lets his demons haunt him, there will be no coming back.
In comparison to his opponent, Pierre-Hugues Herbert has had adequate preparation making appearances at both Stuttgart and Queen’s despite early exits.
The world No.86 made a first round exit to Tommy Haas at Stuttgart, losing in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
He then visited Queen’s, failing to make his way out of qualifying with a straight sets loss at the final hurdle to Stefan Kozlov.
Last time Herbert appeared at Wimbledon he had a dream tournament making a record third round appearance in the singles draw and claiming glory in the doubles alongside partner Nicolas Mahut.
His preparation on grass could put him at an advantage and if he can start well, Herbert will maintain the upper hand. Herbert must however be wary of Kyrgios’ devastating service game and defend his line well.
Kyrgios and Herbert have never played each other on the ATP Tour.
A second-round with either of Rogerio Dutra Silva or Benoit Paire awaits the winner.
Prediction
Don’t be surprised if Nick Kyrgios gets off to a rusty start, however the Aussie should hold out Herbert and move through to the second round.
Kyrgios in four sets.
9:45pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:45pm | ! Report
Kyrgios receiving medical attention.
9:42pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:42pm | ! Report
END SECOND SET
Aces: 10-3
Double Faults: 1-2
1st Serve %: 27/33 (82%)-21/38 (55%)
2nd Serve %: 13/18 (72%)-16/20 (80%)
Winners: 26-16
Unforced Errors: 5-17
Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 6
Nick Kyrgios 3 4
9:40pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:40pm | ! Report
HERBERT TAKES THE SECOND SET
Herbert serving for the second set, opens the game with a strong service point. He hits a couple of aces to gain three set points but won’t be needing them as he takes a 2-0 lead.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 6
Nick Kyrgios 3 4
9:36pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Kyrgios on serve, the Aussie really needs a spark here. Herbert makes the error off the sliding forehand, Kyrgios comes to the net and hammers a winner. The Aussie makes a couple of errors as a result of his lack of movement, deuce. Herbert puts it too deep forcing the error, advantage Kyrgios. The Aussie can’t take control from the back court with Herbert bringing it back to deuce off a sliding backhand winner. Kyrgios takes back advantage with the ace and holds serve as Herbert fails to return.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 5
Nick Kyrgios 3 4
9:33pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:33pm | ! Report
AROUND THE GROUNDS
Andrew Whittington has taken the first set 6-4 against Thiago Monteiro. Monteiro is experiencing injury concerns having taken time out early in the match.
9:33pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:33pm | ! Report
Herbert on serve, up a set and break. Kyrgios looking seriously dejected, thunders a big ace to the corner on the backhand side. Herbert adjusting well to the conditions, coming to the net and slicing the forehand volley. Kyrgios playing deep and it pays off as Herbert makes the error. Kyrgios comes to the net, makes the unforced error as he fails to chip it over the net. Herbert holds.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 5
Nick Kyrgios 3 3
9:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:31pm | ! Report
Well, this is going to be a short tournament for Kyrgios. He will go down in straight sets now.
9:37pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:37pm | ! Report
Absolutely, he’ll be needing a miracle to come back from two sets down.
9:29pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:29pm | ! Report
HERBERT BREAKS SERVE
Kyrgios on serve, a long point with restricted movement from Kyrgios, makes the error off the forehand. He gets his bounce back on the next point coming to the net and hitting the winner. Kyrgios pushing Herbert around the court, the Frenchman puts the forehand slice up to the net taking note of the Aussie’s lack of movement. He plays a lob to the backcourt to earn break point, Kyrgios saves a break point with a winner at the net however. Herbert’s forehand return drops at the net, he breaks.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 4
Nick Kyrgios 3 3