Nick Kyrgios vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert: Wimbledon live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios is easily one of the most inconsistent players on the ATP Tour and is yet to show just what he is capable of.

The Canberra product will go into his fourth Wimbledon underprepared with a hip injury meaning that he hasn’t had a full hit-out since the French Open earlier in the year.

His hip injury is a cause for concern, forcing him to retire at Queen’s after going down in the first set to American Donald Young 7-6.

The Aussie has cited that his hip is still playing up but is likely to play through in a bid to deliver on his potential.

Wimbledon is by far Kyrgios’ best grand slam tournament having gone deep into the draw in all three appearances.

The 22-year-old famously stormed through to the quarterfinals as a wildcard in his maiden Wimbledon back in 2014 upsetting the likes of Richard Gasquet and Rafael Nadal before eventually falling to Milos Raonic.

In 2015 and 2016, Kyrgios once again showed what he is capable of battling through to the fourth round on both occasions.

The enigmatic and bad-tempered superstar has made a home for himself at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club but interestingly has had poor results at grand slams in 2017 losing in the second round at both the Australian Open and French Open.

Kyrgios must get off to a good start as if he gets on the backfoot early and lets his demons haunt him, there will be no coming back.

In comparison to his opponent, Pierre-Hugues Herbert has had adequate preparation making appearances at both Stuttgart and Queen’s despite early exits.

The world No.86 made a first round exit to Tommy Haas at Stuttgart, losing in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

He then visited Queen’s, failing to make his way out of qualifying with a straight sets loss at the final hurdle to Stefan Kozlov.

Last time Herbert appeared at Wimbledon he had a dream tournament making a record third round appearance in the singles draw and claiming glory in the doubles alongside partner Nicolas Mahut.

His preparation on grass could put him at an advantage and if he can start well, Herbert will maintain the upper hand. Herbert must however be wary of Kyrgios’ devastating service game and defend his line well.

Kyrgios and Herbert have never played each other on the ATP Tour.

A second-round with either of Rogerio Dutra Silva or Benoit Paire awaits the winner.

Prediction

Don’t be surprised if Nick Kyrgios gets off to a rusty start, however the Aussie should hold out Herbert and move through to the second round.

Kyrgios in four sets.

