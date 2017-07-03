NSW Blues name unchanged squad for Origin Game 3

Despite lingering injury concerns for some star players, the NSW Blues have named an unchanged side for State of Origin Game 3.

New South Wales Blues side for State of Origin Game 3

1. James Tedesco, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Josh Jackson, 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird. 18th man: Jack de Belin.

The Blues were expected to name an extended squad because of concerns regarding the likes of Josh Dugan (corked thigh), Tyson Frizell (back), James Tedesco (ankle) and skipper Boyd Cordner (calf).

Tedesco and Dugan’s injuries are fairly minor, but Frizell and Cordner still need to prove their fitness.

However, they must be confident that all four will be fine to play in next week’s match at Suncorp Stadium, as they have only named one player outside the match-day team – Jack de Belin as 18th man.

De Belin himself has a calf injury at present that he would need to pull up from if he was to potentially take the spot of another player.

Matt Moylan, Jordan McLean, Trent Merrin and Tom Trbojevic are other players who have been named in extended squads for the Blues earlier this year, and if there is an unexpected need to call someone up, they would likely be in contention.

For now however, the only changes to the side are some minor position shuffles – Brett Morris and Blake Ferguson swap between No.2 and No.5, and Josh Jackson and Cordner swap between No.11 and No.12.

If the team goes in as named it will mean the Blues have named an unchanged side across the entire series, which has only been done once previously by either side in the history of the competition.

It indicates a big show of faith from coach Laurie Daley that despite the Blues’ disappointing fade-out in Game 2, this is the side to get the job done at Suncorp Stadium next week and deliver a series win.