Queensland selectors set to make shock call for Origin 3

Daly Cherry-Evans’ outstanding club form for Manly might not be enough to get him a chance at Origin redemption, with Queensland selectors reportedly set to slot Ben Hunt into the side for State of Origin III.

A News Corp Australia report suggests the Maroons might pull yet another selection shock, opting for the resurgent Broncos half over Cherry-Evans.

The Courier Mail reports that Queensland are also expected to name Melbourne Storm young gun Cameron Munster in their team for Origin III, bringing the number of rookies they have blooded in this series to eight.

If Hunt is selected to make his Origin debut for the Maroons it will come just one month after he was dropped to the Queensland Cup to play for Ipswich by Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

It is understood Maroons coach Kevin Walters has yet to decide on Johnathan Thurston’s replacement at five-eighth but is leaning towards Munster due to his existing combinations with Melbourne Storm teammates Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith.