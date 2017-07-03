Rebels go on signing spree despite looming Super Rugby axe

Melbourne Rebels have re-signed captain Nic Stirzaker and forwards James Hanson, Steve Cummins and Fereti Sa’aga despite the Super Rugby club’s future being unclear.

Lock Cummins and prop Sa’aga have re-committed for a further two seasons, while experienced duo Stirzaker and Hanson will remain for at least the 2018 season.

The Rebels and Western Force have continued signing player contracts as the Australian Rugby Union considers the clubs for axing from the Super Rugby competition.

Both franchises are adamant they will survive.

Prior to Monday’s re-signings, the Rebels had recruited former England lock Geoff Parling and rugby sevens star Henry Hutchison for next season.

But coach Tony McGahan and players Jack Debreczeni, Mitch Inman, Toby Smith and reportedly Sean McMahon will depart.

“Our squad for 2018 and beyond continues to take shape with four highly respected and quality individuals who will contribute to the Melbourne Rebels,” club chief executive Baden Stephenson said.

The Rebels said further player announcements were set for coming weeks.

Sydney product and scrumhalf Stirzaker is in his sixth season for the Rebels, while 12-Test former Wallabies hooker Hanson played his 100th Super Rugby game this year.

The Rebels are last in the Australian conference ahead of Friday’s clash with the Force in Perth.