Adam Coleman keen to re-sign with Force

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman says he would love to re-sign with the Western Force if the Perth-based franchise survives the axe.

Either the Force or Rebels will be culled ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season, and the two teams will lock horns in an emotional clash at nib Stadium on Friday night.

Despite their future still being up in the air, the Force have embarked on a signing frenzy over the past fortnight.

Stars Jono Lance, Ben Daley, Chance Peni and Richard Hardwick have all re-signed, and Coleman is keen to join them.

“Absolutely. I love Perth,” said Coleman, who was born in Tasmania.

“I call Perth home now.

“The Force are a very good side, and there’s a great vibe within the club.

“We’re building more Wallabies within the squad, and I feel next year we’ll build again and hopefully produce something special.”

If the Force do end up getting axed, Coleman would be hot property on the open market after bursting onto the international scene last year.

The Force were initially touted as the team more likely to be cut, but it now appears to be the Rebels who are more vulnerable.

With the axe still hovering above both sides, Friday night’s clash is shaping to be a passionate affair.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotion,” Coleman said.

“Both sides are on the chopping block, and everyone’s playing for their families and for their jobs.

“For the players, it’s a special time for us. A lot of the stuff’s been happening over our heads.

“We can show our opinion on the field. That’s all we can control.”

Retiring Force veteran Matt Hodgson is expected to miss the match with a calf injury, but skipper Ben McCalman (fractured shoulder), winger Chance Peni (groin), and flyhalf Lance (broken hand) could return.

The Rebels are still in danger of collecting the wooden spoon after winning just one of their 13 games this season.